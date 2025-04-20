What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 16?

Overwatch 2 Season 16 is right around the corner. If you've been keeping tabs on the official reveal for the latest season, you know that there's a ton of content all set to release with the new update. Starting from the addition of a new game mode and heroes to several balance changes, the developers have gone all out in preparation for the upcoming season.
This article details what players can expect from Overwatch 2 Season 16.
All expected changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16
New hero
With the debut of the latest season, gamers can expect a brand-new damage hero, Freja, to be released in the title. Players were able to try her out during the early access featured in Overwatch 2 Season 15, with the community seemingly enjoying her ability kit.
Featuring high DPS potential, fantastic mobility, and unique offensive combos, Freja should shake up the meta in Overwatch 2 Season 16.
Balance updates
Talking about shaking up the meta, we believe several hero balancing changes will be implemented with the upcoming season. Certain heroes have seen extremely high playtime in the game, and their abilities need to be fine-tuned to improve the game's competitive integrity.
Overwatch 2 Season 15 has been dominated by a dive-meta, with heroes like Winston, Tracer, and Sojourn leading the charge. We speculate that the dev team will implement certain nerfs to bring the power levels of these heroes in line with other characters in the game.
Hero bans
Starting from OW2 Season 16, players can access hero bans in the game's competitive playlists. This has been one of the most highly demanded features since the game's release, and the developers are finally incorporating an intrinsic hero-ban system. As mentioned, it will only be available across competitive playlists, including 5v5 and 6v6 modes.
New game mode - Stadium
Stadium is a brand-new game mode arriving in Overwatch 2 Season 16 and is a best-of-7 series. The first team to win five matches secures the winner title. Unlike the traditional modes, Stadium features a select list of heroes with extensive ability customization options.
Upon launch, Stadium will feature a total of 17 heroes. They are:
Players can also expect a ton of new cosmetics and other collectible in-game items to be released with the latest Overwatch 2 Season 16 update.
