What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 16?

Overwatch 2 Season 16 is right around the corner. If you've been keeping tabs on the official reveal for the latest season, you know that there's a ton of content all set to release with the new update. Starting from the addition of a new game mode and heroes to several balance changes, the developers have gone all out in preparation for the upcoming season.

Ad

This article details what players can expect from Overwatch 2 Season 16.

All expected changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

New hero

With the debut of the latest season, gamers can expect a brand-new damage hero, Freja, to be released in the title. Players were able to try her out during the early access featured in Overwatch 2 Season 15, with the community seemingly enjoying her ability kit.

Featuring high DPS potential, fantastic mobility, and unique offensive combos, Freja should shake up the meta in Overwatch 2 Season 16.

Ad

Trending

Check out: Freja in Overwatch 2: All abilities and how to play

Balance updates

Talking about shaking up the meta, we believe several hero balancing changes will be implemented with the upcoming season. Certain heroes have seen extremely high playtime in the game, and their abilities need to be fine-tuned to improve the game's competitive integrity.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 has been dominated by a dive-meta, with heroes like Winston, Tracer, and Sojourn leading the charge. We speculate that the dev team will implement certain nerfs to bring the power levels of these heroes in line with other characters in the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hero bans

Starting from OW2 Season 16, players can access hero bans in the game's competitive playlists. This has been one of the most highly demanded features since the game's release, and the developers are finally incorporating an intrinsic hero-ban system. As mentioned, it will only be available across competitive playlists, including 5v5 and 6v6 modes.

Read more: Overwatch 2 players want this feature added back to the game

New game mode - Stadium

Ad

Stadium is a brand-new game mode arriving in Overwatch 2 Season 16 and is a best-of-7 series. The first team to win five matches secures the winner title. Unlike the traditional modes, Stadium features a select list of heroes with extensive ability customization options.

Upon launch, Stadium will feature a total of 17 heroes. They are:

Tank Damage Support Reinhardt Cassidy Juno Zarya Reaper Kiriko Orisa Mei Moira D.Va Soldier: 76 Mercy Junker Queen Genji Lucio

Ashe Ana

Ad

Players can also expect a ton of new cosmetics and other collectible in-game items to be released with the latest Overwatch 2 Season 16 update.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.