All expected hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 16

There are going to be quite a few hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 16. Hero balancing is always on top of the list for every seasonal update, and the latest patch will be no different. The devs have surely tracked every possible metric when it comes to hero pick rates across casual and competitive. Hence, with the latest update, they will make the necessary adjustments to balance all the underpowered and overpowered characters in the game.

This article will delve into the potential hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 16.

Every expected hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 16

Tank heroes

In terms of Tanks, we have seen a massive surge in Winston's pick rate in the game. Following him, we have Zarya. However, the majority of games in Overwatch 2 Season 15 have been dominated by the former.

We speculate that Winston will be seeing quite a few adjustments because of how powerful his perks make him in the ongoing build of the game. While we do not expect major nerfs, we believe some minor adjustments will be made either to his kit or some of his perks.

Furthermore, we also expect Reinhardt and even Orisa to be provided with some form of buffs because of how little they have been picked this season. Brawl gameplay has been at an all-time low, and we believe that certain ability buffs will be provided to these heroes to incorporate better hero balancing in the game.

Damage heroes

Damage heroes, for the most part, have been quite balanced. However, Tracer and Sojourn definitely need some adjustments. The introduction of hero perks has made these heroes overpowered. If the developers want to preserve competitive integrity, they need to take a deep dive into their perks and make necessary adjustments to balance them in Overwatch 2 Season 16. That said, we believe that the other heroes feel pretty great and at par with each other.

Support heroes

Ana has absolutely dominated in Overwatch 2 Season 15, partly because she is extremely good, and also because a dive-meta was forced with Winston leading the charge. To counter dive heroes, you need to have an Ana, and naturally, she has had quite a high pick rate.

Most Supports have fared well in the ongoing season, however, we expect certain buffs to be on the way for Lifeweaver and Baptiste in Overwatch 2 Season 16. These two heroes have seen exceptionally low playtime in the ongoing season.

That's everything you need to know about the expected hero buffs and nerfs coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

