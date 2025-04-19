Overwatch 2 Season 16 release date and time for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 16 release is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited to venture into a new season. The developers have a lot in store for the community, and if you tuned in during the official seasonal reveal, you were likely left impressed. Season 16 of Overwatch 2 will feature major new additions, and the community is all for it.
This article will provide a detailed brief on the release date and time for OW2 Season 16 across different regions. Read below to know more.
Overwatch 2 Season 16 start date and time for every region
Similar to previous seasonal updates, the Overwatch 2 Season 16 update will go live for all regions on April 22, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for different regions of the world:
As of writing this article, you can also pre-load all of the seasonal content on your PC. Pre-loading OW2 content is exclusively available on the battle.net platform, and if you've been using this to launch your game, you can easily get your hands on it.
Pre-loading is a great way to bypass the queue that will likely pop up on the launch day. As others struggle to download the seasonal update content and log into the game, you can easily tune in since you'll have the content installed and ready to go.
Check out: Associate game director hints at potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16
Players eagerly await the Overwatch 2 Season 16 update. We have some fantastic additions coming into the game, and it looks like the devs at Blizzard Entertainment are on the right track. With a new map, new hero, and a plethora of new perks and strategies to explore, the upcoming season has potential to be extremely fun.
If this article is to your liking, check out some of our other articles:
- Counterswapping in Overwatch 2 is down by 25%, players call it healthy for the game
- Freja in Overwatch 2: All abilities and how to play
- Overwatch 2 players want this feature added back to the game
- All hero perks in Overwatch 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.