Overwatch 2 Season 16 release date and time for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 16 release is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited to venture into a new season. The developers have a lot in store for the community, and if you tuned in during the official seasonal reveal, you were likely left impressed. Season 16 of Overwatch 2 will feature major new additions, and the community is all for it.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed brief on the release date and time for OW2 Season 16 across different regions. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 16 start date and time for every region

Similar to previous seasonal updates, the Overwatch 2 Season 16 update will go live for all regions on April 22, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST.

Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for different regions of the world:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) April 22, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) April 22, 2025, at 12 am Central Time (CT) April 22, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) April 22, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) April 22, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) April 22, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) April 22, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) April 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) April 23, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) April 23, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) April 23, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) April 23, 2025, at 6 am

Ad

As of writing this article, you can also pre-load all of the seasonal content on your PC. Pre-loading OW2 content is exclusively available on the battle.net platform, and if you've been using this to launch your game, you can easily get your hands on it.

Pre-loading is a great way to bypass the queue that will likely pop up on the launch day. As others struggle to download the seasonal update content and log into the game, you can easily tune in since you'll have the content installed and ready to go.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Associate game director hints at potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

Players eagerly await the Overwatch 2 Season 16 update. We have some fantastic additions coming into the game, and it looks like the devs at Blizzard Entertainment are on the right track. With a new map, new hero, and a plethora of new perks and strategies to explore, the upcoming season has potential to be extremely fun.

If this article is to your liking, check out some of our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.