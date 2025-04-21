Overwatch 2 Season 16 release countdown for all platforms

Overwatch 2 Season 16 release is right around the corner, and the community is absolutely stoked to get their hands on the latest content. Blizzard Entertainment has definitely filled up the content jar to the brim, and as the latest seasonal update rolls out, fans will finally be able to experience the newest additions coming to the game.

This article will provide you with the Overwatch 2 Season 16 release countdown. Furthermore, we will explore some of the major additions coming with the latest update. Read on to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 16 start countdown for all platforms

As per the official trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 16, the latest update will go live for all regions on April 22, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. The seasonal update will have a synchronized launch across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and GeForce Now.

Here's a detailed look at the release date and time for different regions:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) April 22, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) April 22, 2025, at 12 am Central Time (CT) April 22, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) April 22, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) April 22, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) April 22, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) April 22, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) April 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) April 23, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) April 23, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) April 23, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) April 23, 2025, at 6 am

Hero bans are coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

One of the major additions being made in the upcoming season of OW2 is hero bans. They have been one of the most requested features by the community, and of course, for the right reasons. Hero bans add a level of complexity to a competitive queue that simply makes the game feel even tougher.

While some believe that hero bans are restrictive, in our opinion, it is rather quite dynamic and great for improving the game's competitive integrity. Some maps in the game have designated meta picks, and with hero bans, you will be able to get rid of them.

This will pave the path for players to design new strategies and tactics to tackle problems. Overall, players will have more versatility across different heroes as one-tricking would no longer be possible with this addition. All in all, the competitive landscape across 5v5 and 6v6 game modes is definitely going to see a major overhaul with OW2 Season 16.

That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming seasonal update for OW2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

