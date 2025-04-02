Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab teased: Everything we know

It looks like Overwatch 2 could be gearing up for an exciting crossover with Gundam Wing. A recent social media exchange between the official Overwatch 2 X account and a Gundam Wing fan page has sparked speculation that Blizzard Entertainment might be planning a collaboration to celebrate the anime’s 30th anniversary.

On April 1, 2025, the Overwatch 2 X account dropped a reply to a post recognizing Gundam Wing's three-decade milestone. The anime first aired in Japan on April 7, 1995, and remains a beloved classic in the mecha genre.

Blizzard hints at a Gundam Wing and Overwatch 2 crossover

What seemed like a casual nod to the anime's legacy has now ignited speculation among fans. Given Blizzard’s recent history of crossover events, many believe this could be a subtle teaser for an Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing collaboration.

This cryptic post lines up with recent leaks from Overwatch 2 insiders, including X user OWCavalry, who pointed out that the game’s roadmap for Season 16 includes multiple collaborations. This means a Gundam Wing event could be one of them.

That said, not everyone is convinced. Since the post dropped on April Fools’ Day, some fans suspect it could just be a playful interaction with no real announcement behind it.

However, with the Gundam Wing anniversary right around the corner, Blizzard could confirm the collaboration any day now. For now, fans are left waiting to see if this was just a fun shoutout or a legit teaser for a full-fledged event. Either way, excitement is building at the thought of Gundam Wing's legendary mechs coming to the Overwatch 2 battlefield.

