Overwatch 2 Season 16: All Battle Pass skins revealed so far

A few upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 16 Battle Pass and Shop skins were teased in a recent trailer. Most of them seem to provide a demonic look featuring horns atop their head. The developers will also introduce a plethora of new content, like a new game mode called Stadium, a new DPS Hero called Freja, Overwatch Classic X Gundam skin collaboration, and a few general tweaks.
We list a few Overwatch 2 Season 16 skins expected to be a part of the upcoming Battle Pass.
Note: A few of the skins might not be a part of the Season 16 Battle Pass. Once the Pass goes live, we'll update this article accordingly.
Genji, Venture, Moira, and more Overwatch 2 Season 16 Battle pass skins revealed so far
Overwatch 2 Season 16 is scheduled to release on April 22, 2025, at different region-based times. In the meantime, Blizzard has showcased a couple of alluring Hero skins to maintain the hype of the upcoming season.
A few of the Heroes depict different themes on the Overwatch 2 Season 16 pass. Here are some of them:
Genji and Venture skins
Genji and Venture are adorned in two new exciting skins depicting army uniforms of the American Civil War era. Genji's full face is visible, and he's wearing a coat showcasing an army rank. This could either be a mere concept from the developers, or it might open up a new lore in the Overwatch universe.
Meanwhile, Venture is wearing a blue trench coat with a red eye mask, and their hair has turned white. Interestingly, a red cape gives the outfit more flair.
Mauga, Ashe, and Lifeweaver skins
We see Mauga, Ashe, and Lifeweaver in demonic skins. Mauga and Ashe feature purple horns, matching their outfit. Meanwhile, Lifeweaver's horn is red, looking more hellish.
Mauga's gunny and cha cha are red, looking more demonic. Additionally, Ashe's Viper gun depicts a broken guitar body featuring a fretboard and a headstock.
Lastly, Lifeweaver's wings are a classic purple along with a pendant, giving the upcoming skin a fresh look in Overwatch 2 Season 16.
Brigitte, Moira, and Tracer skins
Brigitte, Moira, and Tracer will also receive three exciting skins. The trailer shows Brig wearing a yellow dress and Moira rocking a trenchcoat with celeste shades. We see Tracer dressed up in a white suit with shades of blue, depicting a similar aesthetic to Tracer's Adventurer mythic outfit during Season 5.
That's all for the Overwatch 2 Season 16 Battle Pass skins showcased in its official trailer.
