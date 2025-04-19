Overwatch 2 Season 16: All Battle Pass skins revealed so far

A few upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 16 Battle Pass and Shop skins were teased in a recent trailer. Most of them seem to provide a demonic look featuring horns atop their head. The developers will also introduce a plethora of new content, like a new game mode called Stadium, a new DPS Hero called Freja, Overwatch Classic X Gundam skin collaboration, and a few general tweaks.

Ad

We list a few Overwatch 2 Season 16 skins expected to be a part of the upcoming Battle Pass.

Note: A few of the skins might not be a part of the Season 16 Battle Pass. Once the Pass goes live, we'll update this article accordingly.

Genji, Venture, Moira, and more Overwatch 2 Season 16 Battle pass skins revealed so far

Overwatch 2 Season 16 is scheduled to release on April 22, 2025, at different region-based times. In the meantime, Blizzard has showcased a couple of alluring Hero skins to maintain the hype of the upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few of the Heroes depict different themes on the Overwatch 2 Season 16 pass. Here are some of them:

Genji and Venture skins

OVW 2 S16 Genji and Venture Battle Pass skins (Image via Blizzard)

Genji and Venture are adorned in two new exciting skins depicting army uniforms of the American Civil War era. Genji's full face is visible, and he's wearing a coat showcasing an army rank. This could either be a mere concept from the developers, or it might open up a new lore in the Overwatch universe.

Ad

Meanwhile, Venture is wearing a blue trench coat with a red eye mask, and their hair has turned white. Interestingly, a red cape gives the outfit more flair.

Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 16 preload size

Mauga, Ashe, and Lifeweaver skins

The Demonic skin line in the upcoming season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We see Mauga, Ashe, and Lifeweaver in demonic skins. Mauga and Ashe feature purple horns, matching their outfit. Meanwhile, Lifeweaver's horn is red, looking more hellish.

Ad

Mauga's gunny and cha cha are red, looking more demonic. Additionally, Ashe's Viper gun depicts a broken guitar body featuring a fretboard and a headstock.

Lastly, Lifeweaver's wings are a classic purple along with a pendant, giving the upcoming skin a fresh look in Overwatch 2 Season 16.

Brigitte, Moira, and Tracer skins

Some more skins in the upcoming season's Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard)

Brigitte, Moira, and Tracer will also receive three exciting skins. The trailer shows Brig wearing a yellow dress and Moira rocking a trenchcoat with celeste shades. We see Tracer dressed up in a white suit with shades of blue, depicting a similar aesthetic to Tracer's Adventurer mythic outfit during Season 5.

Ad

That's all for the Overwatch 2 Season 16 Battle Pass skins showcased in its official trailer.

Also read: How to unlock Bai Ze Kiriko Twitch drops

For more information related to the latest season of Blizzard's 5v5 Hero Shooter, check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.