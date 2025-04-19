Overwatch 2 Season 16 Preload sizes for PC (Battle.net)

Overwatch 2 Season 16 officially launches on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:00 UTC (12:30 PM IST). Players can look forward to the introduction of the new DPS hero, Freja, the innovative Stadium Mode, and a collection of DokiWatch-themed skins inspired by Sailor Moon for characters like Juno, Brigitte, Widowmaker, Kiriko, Mercy, and D.Va. Additionally, significant balance changes, including hero buffs, nerfs, and Perk system rotations, are set to shake up the competitive scene.

Ad

Players can preload the release content to get into the game quickly and prevent server traffic before the rush of the release time. However, this feature can only be used on PCs by Battle.net users. The forthcoming season may have a huge preload size. We explore the Overwatch 2 Season 16 preload size for PC.

What is the preload size for Overwatch 2 Season 16?

The preload size for Overwatch 2 Season 16 for PC players using Battle.net is roughly 6.7 GB. Players can install the next update with this pre-download before it is formally released, guaranteeing instant access to new content when the season launches. The new features and content will only be available starting April 22, 2025, at 7:00 UTC, but the upgrade can be downloaded beforehand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Overwatch 2 S16 release date and time for all regions

How to preload Overwatch 2 Season 16 on PC (Battle.net)

Follow these steps to preload the update on your PC via Battle.net:

Open the Battle.net launcher. Enter your game library and then click on Overwatch 2. Check that your game is fully updated by pressing Update on the blue Play button if necessary. Once your game has been updated, you may see a few new options emerge. One of these is a Download Pre-Release Content button below the Play launcher. Press it to start the download of Overwatch 2's Season 16 Patch. A progress bar will appear as the update progresses. After it is finished, the bar will display Pre-release content downloaded in bright green writing.

Ad

Also read: Associate game director hints at potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 S16

For regular players, preloading the update is a wise choice because the latest Season update will provide a variety of new content and gameplay enhancements. You can guarantee smooth access to the newest features, heroes, and game modes as soon as they are made available by downloading the update in advance through Battle.net.

Also read: Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab teased

Ad

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.