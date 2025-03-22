Players discover a unique easter egg for Freja in Overwatch 2

Recently, Overwatch 2 players uncovered a special easter egg for Freja. She is the latest addition to Overwatch 2's diversified character roster, which was recently launched for early access. The Danish bounty hunter will formally join the roster on April 22, 2025, with the onset of Season 16. This hero was once the most well-known search-and-rescue operator in Overwatch, but after the group was disbanded, she turned to bounty hunting.

Read on to learn more about the unique easter egg for the latest hero in Overwatch 2.

What is the new Freja easter egg in Overwatch 2?

Freja, Overwatch 2's newest hero, comes with a fun hidden easter egg related to her bounty hunter past. When she defeats an enemy, there is a slim chance that a special visual effect will occur: money will pour upwards like a waterfall. This minor but absorbing detail adds dimension to her character, establishing her status as a Bounty Hunter motivated by contracts and rewards.

Fans of Overwatch 2 are amazed by this finding, which highlights Blizzard's attention to lore-driven aspects of the game.

Here is how you can experience the easter egg all by yourself:

Select hero: Join the Practice Range in the game and select Freja as your hero. Combat: Actively participate in combat in the practice range to increase your chances of activating the easter egg. Observe the Effect: After defeating an enemy, look for the uncommon occurrence of the money cascade effect.

Players speculate that the easter egg's visual effect is only activated when Freja's "Bounty Hunting" passive ability delivers an ultimate charge boost after securing a kill.

This easter egg not only adds depth to the hero's persona but also pushes players to dig deeper into her gameplay mechanics.

The discovery of such easter eggs demonstrates Blizzard's commitment to developing immersive and interesting content for Overwatch 2. As players continue to explore and experiment, new hidden elements may become apparent, significantly expanding the gaming experience.

All of Freja’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Here is a brief summary of all of the hero's abilities in Overwatch 2:

Primary Fire (Revdraw Crossbow) : The hero fires crossbow bolts in fast succession.

: The hero fires crossbow bolts in fast succession. Secondary Fire (Take Aim) : Reduce your speed to take aim with a high-speed explosive bolt. Using Quick Dash refreshes Take Aim.

: Reduce your speed to take aim with a high-speed explosive bolt. Using Quick Dash refreshes Take Aim. Ability 1 (Quick Dash) : Vault in the direction you are moving and refresh Take Aim .

: Vault in the direction you are moving and refresh . Ability 2 (Updraft) : Take off with a gust of wind.

: Take off with a gust of wind. Ultimate (Bola Shot) : Fire an explosive bola. Hitting an enemy wraps them up and attracts other surrounding enemies.

: Fire an explosive bola. Hitting an enemy wraps them up and attracts other surrounding enemies. Passive (Bounty Hunting): After landing five Final Blows, the hero receives a significant amount of Ultimate Charge.

The latest hero in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perks

Frost Bolts (Minor Perk) : Enemies hit by three regular bolts in a short sequence are slowed by 20% for two seconds. Unlocked at level 2.

: Enemies hit by three regular bolts in a short sequence are slowed by 20% for two seconds. Unlocked at level 2. Tracking Instinct (Minor Perk) : Reveals critical health opponents to you. Unlocked at level 2.

: Reveals critical health opponents to you. Unlocked at level 2. Ready to Hunt (Major Perk) : Updraft provides temporary free usage of Quick Dash. Unlocked at level 3.

: Updraft provides temporary free usage of Quick Dash. Unlocked at level 3. Relentless Barrage (Major Perk): Direct strikes with Take Aim refund four automatic bolt ammo. Unlocked at level 3.

