The April Fools 2025 rewards for Overwatch 2 were recently leaked, showcasing various cosmetics that could supposedly be coming to the game. A user named u/Useful-Swan-6664 recently shared a screenshot of the leaks on the official Overwatch subreddit. The post quickly gained traction, earning over 4,700 upvotes and hundreds of comments from excited players.
Every year, Overwatch hosts an April Fool's event that brings goofy and humorous rewards to the game. These often include silly sprays, unique player titles, and other fun cosmetics designed to add some lighthearted fun to the game. The trend seems to be continuing with this year's rewards if the leaks are anything to go by.
A user, u/XFelipe51355, expressed their excitement, commenting:
"Goofy af, i love it."
Many users shared positive comments to the post and seemed hyped for the possible rewards.
u/serity12682 found the "Silly Goose" Player Title particularly amusing, while u/Slight_Ad3353 compared the new cosmetics to something straight out of a Saturday morning cartoon.
Meanwhile, user uCienistyCien related to the "Bottom 500" Player Title on a personal level, while uEulerId predicted that the "Silly Goose" would become extremely popular in the game.
Another user, u/AlvaroSoler1991, seemed slightly disappointed with Juno’s spray and said that it didn't match the usual theme of previous doodles. u/bl4ckp00lzz demanded the developers make a wide character spray.
Meanwhile, user u/Orchidu was happy to see such types of sprays making a comeback.
Overwatch 2 April Fool's 2025 event: All leaked rewards so far
The Overwatch 2 April Fool's event is set to begin on April 1, 2025, and is expected to last for about a week. Here are all the leaked rewards so far:
- Funny Hero Sprays: Hazard, Cassidy, Echo, Reaper, Pharah, Tracer, Ana, Baptiste, and Lucio
- Other funny Sprays: An onion and a radish.
- Player titles: Godforged, Kingdom Overlord, Silly Goose, Fearless Fighter, Bottom 500, and Goat of All Time
- Profile banners: Two new profile banners featuring large open sceneries.
Note that since these rewards are based on leaks, players should wait for an official announcement from Blizzard Entertainment regarding the addition of these items in the game.
