5 best heroes to duo with Freja in Overwatch 2 (early access)

Freja in Overwatch 2 will be released in Season 16 as the 43rd hero in Blizzard's popular hero shooter title. As an addition to the evergrowing DPS roster, Freja is a projectile-type damage dealer who uses crossbows to attack grounded or airborne enemies. Moreover, like other heroes, she will be able to dominate the battlefield with some interesting yet elementary duos to increase her team's chances of victory.

In this article, we shall discuss the five top heroes to duo with Freja in Overwatch 2.

Note: The contents presented in this article are in no particular order.

Best heroes to duo with Freja in Overwatch 2 (early access)

1) Sigma

Sigma is a great tank to duo with Freja in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Ultimate abilities are a big deal in team fights, and ultimate combos are even more so. Therefore, Sigma makes a great duo for Freja as he can single out targets with his Accretion boulder when the latter uses her Take Aim ability on them. Furthermore, Freja and Sigma's ultimate abilities can be combined together to win team fights when pulled off correctly in a match.

2) Ashe

Ashe makes for a good hitscan DPS to duo with Freja (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Ashe is a hitscan DPS who can be a great asset to duo with Freja, who is a projectile DPS. Not only can Ashe use her Dynamite in tandem with Freja's Take Aim, but also can gain a higher ground alongside the latter on the battlefield.

Moreover, the ultimate abilities of both characters synergize well. As such, Ashe is overall the most comfortable pick for a DPS hero to run alongside Freja for optimal coverage against most opposing lineups.

3) Tracer

Tracer has the potential to finish targets that Freja leaves vulnerable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer is another hitscan hero who can provide amazing advantages to a team running a Freja. She is the original cover hero for Overwatch and can be an annoyance to the enemy team when played well.

Tracer is a hero who specializes in taking out low-health targets, especially squishies like opposing healers. Her ultimate combination with Freja's Bola Shot, alongside her mobile presence on the battlefield, makes her a good duo for Freja.

4) Mercy

Mercy is an obvious choice on this list (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy is a no-brainer pick to duo with Freja in Overwatch 2. She is amazing at providing support and damage boosts to her allies that can cover a lot of ground quickly. She can use her Guardian Angel ability towards Freja to increase the survival of both characters. Furthermore, using Mercy's damage boost on Freja's primary fire or Take Aim makes them a formidable duo to watch out for during a match.

5) Ana

Ana provides many team-fight-winning opportunities to Freja (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is a strong support duo for Freja in Overwatch 2 as she is able to single out targets with her sleep dart, which can be combined with Freja's Take Aim. Furthermore, pairing the Biotic Grenade with Bola Shot can make it easier to take out the enemy team without employing any other significant ultimate ability. Lastly, Ana's Nanoboost is a no-brainer combo for Freja for that insane boost to her primary fires and ability damage.

