Fans call Overwatch 2 season 15 mid-season the “best update”

The Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes were released on March 18, 2025, and fans are eager to discover all of the upcoming updates to the game. Players have much to look forward to, including the latest LE SSERAFIM collaboration, the return of the GOATS meta, the reinstatement of 6v6 competitive, and more.

The Reddit community has been actively discussing the changes. A post by u/Ant_1_ITA captioned "This perks update is fantastic" indicates general excitement.

“This was one of the best update OW2 had, the game is so much fun.”

The feedback is favorable, with players expressing enthusiasm about the new strategic opportunities offered by the Perks system.

u/RandomBozo77 appreciates the variety the Perks system adds but hopes for more options in the future. They also express excitement about Stadium Mode, a new game mode introduced in the update, but are concerned about balance issues, particularly regarding experience points (XP) benefiting already dominant teams.

Meanwhile, u/monsoon-storm points out an essential element of the update: Blizzard intends to rotate perks every season to keep the gameplay interesting. However, it is unclear whether further perks will be added beyond the current structure of two minor and two major perks per hero.

Redditors appreciating the variety of perks in Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update (Image via Reddit)

Similarly, u/Sedren talked about raising balancing difficulties. Some heroes' perks drastically alter their playstyle, although others appear insignificant. The user expects Blizzard will improve weaker perks and ensure that all options have a significant impact on gameplay.

u/Ok_Buffalo_423 identifies a specific balance issue with Ana's "double biotic grenade" perk, they appreciate utilizing it but recognize that it may be too powerful for a little bonus and recommend a tweak to keep the game balanced.

Redditors highlighting balance difficulties in Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update (Image via Reddit)

u/ZASKI_UXIRA expresses concern that adding more than two perks per hero may complicate gameplay, particularly for console users who have fewer control inputs than PC players.

u/Fireside Catsmile believes Blizzard will continue to fine-tune the Perks system, just as they do with other gameplay features. They view balancing rewards as a continuous activity rather than a one-time change.

Redditors expecting more fine-tuning for the perks system in Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update (Image via Reddit)

These comments reflect the community's appreciation for the additional depth and flexibility that the Perks system adds to Overwatch 2.

Will the Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update bring the game back to its former glory?

The introduction of the Perks system is likely to have a significant impact on the current Overwatch 2 meta during Season 15. The Perks system encourages diverse strategies and playstyles by allowing players to change their heroes' minor and major abilities during matches.

For example, Genji's Perks can boost his agility and damage output, letting players modify tactics based on match dynamics. Both the Season 15 update and the mid-season patch were game changers, providing significant improvements that reshaped Overwatch 2's competitive environment.

In addition, the return of the 6v6 Open Queue format, which is now integrated with the Perks system, adds a new dimension to traditional gaming. This change reintroduces tank-stacking strategies from the GOATS meta with the added complexity of Perks, resulting in more dynamic and unpredictable matchups.

Several quality-of-life modifications have also been made to improve gameplay, making it more engaging, entertaining, and in line with community expectations.

The mid-season update also adds big improvements for tank heroes, which will further influence the meta. These improvements make tanks more resilient and effective, perhaps altering team compositions toward tank-heavy teams.

The combination of tank buffs and the Perks system may result in the revival of strategies similar to the GOATS meta, in which teams concentrate on durability and sustained engagements.

With these changes, Overwatch 2 is now better positioned to compete with its main opponent, Marvel Rivals, particularly with the addition of perks, loot boxes, the reintroduction of 6v6 competitive mode, and other features.

The Overwatch 2 Season 15 Mid-Season Update, which includes an overhauled Perks system, tank boosts, and the reintroduction of 6v6 gameplay merged with perks, is a turning point in the game's evolution.

These innovations not only increase strategic depth but also revitalize the player experience, firmly establishing Overwatch 2 as a dynamic and ever-changing product in the competitive gaming landscape.

