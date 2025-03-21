5 best heroes to counter Freja in Overwatch 2 (early access) 

Knowing the best heroes to counter for Freja in Overwatch 2 is essential for every hero shooter enthusiast. The new DPS hero will debut in Season 16 but is available during the early access period. This character's aggressive playstyle allows her to initiate 1 v 1 counters in the game. Her primary weapons comprise a bow and arrow which she can use to aim and shut down enemies with rapid attacks.

Ad

This article highlights the best heroes to counter Freja in Overwatch 2 (early access).

Editor’s note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's opinion.

Best heroes to counter Freja in Overwatch 2 (early access)

1) Widowmaker

Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Widowmaker is a damage-dealing hero specializing in high-impact, one-hit kills. Her long-range sniper rifle is particularly effective, capable of eliminating heroes like Freja with a single shot. Knowing Widowmaker's ultimate ability can be a game-changer, as it provides valuable insight into enemy movements.

Ad

Trending

This information can be leveraged to set up a strategic ambush or secure a vantage point for picking off enemies as they exit cover. To maximize your effectiveness as a sniper, prioritize securing the high ground and utilizing your surroundings to gain a tactical advantage.

Also read: 5 best heroes to duo with Freja in Overwatch 2 (early access)

2) Ana

Ana in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is a highly recommended Hero for countering Freja in Overwatch 2. By utilizing her Biotic rifle, she can create significant challenges for the enemy team's backline. Additionally, her Biotic Grenade prevents adversaries from receiving healing for an extended period, making it easier for your team to eliminate low-health targets.

Ad

Ana's ultimate provides a significant advantage to her teammates, making it an ideal ability to use on a player who can activate their ultimate. This allows the ally to execute their ability more effectively while minimizing the damage incurred during the brief period that Ana's ultimate is active.

3) Tracer

Tracer in Overwatch 2 (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Freja’s long-range attacks can be countered by Tracer's ability to quickly close the distance. Tracer's hypermobile nature and Blink ability make her a challenging opponent for her to face, as she can easily get up close and personal.

Ad

Tracer is a damage-oriented hero with relatively low health, making her a fragile character. Her lack of armor contributes to her vulnerability, but she can be a powerful opponent if used effectively. As one of the most mobile characters, Tracer excels at quickly traversing large distances using her teleportation ability.

Also read — Overwatch 2 teases new hero Freja: Everything we know

4) D.Va

D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va is a top pick to counter Freja in Overwatch 2, thanks to her excellent mobility and formidable shield. Her Defense Matrix is highly effective against a wide range of projectile damage. Additionally, her self-destruct ability can lead to multiple eliminations when executed in tight spaces.

Ad

D.Va's tank hero abilities make her a strong counter to Freja's attacks, allowing her to withstand significant damage. With her Boosters ability, she can rapidly reposition herself, either escaping danger or closing in on an opponent for a closer fight, creating an opening for her team to finish the kill.

5) Genji

Genji in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Genji's agility and arsenal make him a formidable opponent for Freja in Overwatch 2. His quick movements and high-damage shurikens, combined with the ability to deflect projectiles give him a significant advantage in combat.

Ad

Genji's ultimate, Dragonblade, is a formidable tool that can unleash devastating damage on multiple opponents when executed at the right moment. To maximize its effectiveness, consider deploying it in a skirmish where your teammates can provide supporting firepower, increasing the likelihood of a team kill.

Also read — Freja in Overwatch 2: All abilities and how to play

For more news and guides on Overwatch 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.