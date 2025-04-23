Juno Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlock

The new Juno Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 arrived with the launch of Season 16 on April 22, 2025. Called Heart of Hope Juno, it belongs to the Dokiwatch group. As expected, this cosmetic features four levels or versions of customization, each reflecting the character's journey through the conflict between Light and Woe.

This article provides details about the new Juno Mythic skin in Overwatch 2, including all its variants and how to unlock them.

An overview of the new Juno Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

The Heart of Hope Juno skin in Overwatch 2 consists of four upgradable levels or versions. As part of the Dokiwatch collection, Juno evolves during battle, transforming into three distinct Magitech forms — Sharks of Dreams, Deimos, and Phobos.

The new Heart of Hope Juno skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are the four levels or versions:

Level 1, Base: Spread hope with a signature pink colorway, sparkly ability VFX, and a cute bun hairstyle.

Spread hope with a signature pink colorway, sparkly ability VFX, and a cute bun hairstyle. Level 2, Doki Princess: Don a regal outfit, glowing yellow colorway, and a chic bob hairstyle that’s fit for a magical Dokiwatch Princess.

Don a regal outfit, glowing yellow colorway, and a chic bob hairstyle that’s fit for a magical Dokiwatch Princess. Level 3, Corrupted Evil: Woe’s influence takes hold with a sharp twin tails hairstyle and red/black colorway that oozes heartless energy.

Woe’s influence takes hold with a sharp twin tails hairstyle and red/black colorway that oozes heartless energy. Level 4, Radiant Protector: Mythic Juno's final form radiates pure Heart with ambient VFX for the ultimate magical girl glow-up.

Furthermore, Juno’s Mythic skin will receive the new Iridescent Aspect to enhance its radiance. However, players will need to wait until May 20, 2025, for its release.

Price

Juno Mythic skin upgrades in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

The Heart of Hope Juno skin in Overwatch 2 costs 80 Mythic Prisms in the in-game shop. After purchasing the base variant, each upgrade requires 10 Mythic Prisms. Unlocking the Iridescent Aspect will cost an additional 20 Mythic Prisms.

How to unlock the Juno Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

Currently, the only way to obtain the Juno Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 is by purchasing it from the in-game shop.

Mythic skins can be purchased with Mythic Prisms, which are available through the Battle Pass. If you prefer not to grind, you can purchase Mythic Prisms directly with real money.

That covers everything you need to know about the Heart of Hope Juno skin in Overwatch 2. It is now available in the shop and is worth considering if you enjoy glowing costumes and animal companions.

