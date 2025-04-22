Overwatch 2 Season 16: 5 best support heroes

Overwatch 2 Season 16 is just around the corner, and the fans are buzzing with excitement. This season is expected to be packed with content. With the introduction of the Hero Bans system in ranked matches, teams now have the option to remove certain heroes from matches, potentially altering the support meta. Moreover, the new hero adjustments, including several buffs and nerfs, impact the support heroes' effectiveness.

This season also introduces a new DPS hero Freja, a new mode titled Stadium, and numerous new cosmetic items as well. While no new support heroes are being added this season, the existing roster remains vital as they are the backbone of any team.

On that note, here are the five best support heroes you should play in Overwatch 2 Season 16.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order. The article solely represents the writer's opinion.

Five best support heroes to play in Overwatch 2 Season 16

1) Zenyatta

Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Zenyatta has seen a huge improvement thanks to the recent additions of perks. He was previously considered weak due to his low mobility and lack of escape tools. Now, his perks help him survive longer and deal even more damage. Zenyatta can charge his attacks faster and heal more effectively through the smart use of his orbs.

These changes make him a well-rounded support hero in Overwatch 2 Season 16 who can both heal and apply pressure.

2) Kiriko

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Kiriko continues to be a top-tier support pick in Overwatch 2 Season 16. Her healing output is great, and she has good mobility with her teleport ability, too. Her perks give her even more healing power and flexibility. This allows Kiriko to stay alive longer and go to her teammates when they need help the most. She can also help allies survive tough fights with her Suzu, which also gives a slight movement boost now.

All of these things make her a reliable and strong support character in game who can turn fights around very quickly.

3) Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Lifeweaver has become much more effective in Overwatch 2 Season 16. His healing is consistent, and he has a variety of tools that make him a great team player. His perks boost his survivability and help him heal more after using his dash.

Lifeweaver’s damage output is also pretty high, making him more of a threat. His ability to reposition himself and his allies, along with his powerful ultimate, makes him a good choice in nearly any team composition.

4) Lucio

Lucio in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Lucio is one of the most annoying supports to deal with, and that's truer than ever in Overwatch 2 Season 16. His perks make his knockback stronger and improve the range of his healing and speed boosts. He fits perfectly in fast-paced team compositions and is excellent for controlling maps with tight spaces.

If you’re looking for a support hero who can get in and out quickly while keeping your team alive, Lucio is the guy to pick.

5) Moira

Moira in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Moira is a strong pick for players who like to be in the middle of the action. She deals consistent damage while healing her team simultaneously. Her perks help her stay alive longer and let her escape easily. One of her key strengths is the ability to reduce the healing enemies receive when they’re hit by her Biotic Orb.

Moira's mix of damage, healing, and mobility makes her one of the best all-around supports in the game.

These five support heroes stand out in Overwatch 2 Season 16 thanks to their strong abilities and perk upgrades. However, players should try all the characters and try to figure out which one suits their playstyle the best.

