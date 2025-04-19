All leaked and confirmed skins coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

Overwatch 2 Season 16 officially begins on April 22, 2025, and it's building up to be one of the game's most exciting updates yet. Players can anticipate an amazing array of cosmetics, including new Mythic skins, themed bundles, and a surprise crossover that has the entire community talking, in addition to gameplay tweaks and balance improvements.

This article will provide a summary of all the leaked as well as confirmed skins arriving in Overwatch 2 Season 16.

Note: This article is based on speculations and leaks, so readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Overwatch 2 Season 16: All leaked and confirmed skins

As always, skins are a major highlight for players in Overwatch 2, and the Season 16 update doesn't disappoint. According to the X posts by @OWCavalry, this season delivers a mix of official confirmations and exciting leaks that hint at a bold direction for hero customization.

One of the biggest draws is the new DokiWatch skins. This new skin collection features adorable portrayals of Kiriko, Freja, Juno, Widowmaker, D.Va, and Brigitte.

The Heart of Juno skin from the DokiWatch skin line is a particularly mythic variety. This means that players can change Juno's attire after obtaining her base mythic skin. Alongside this, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a Merciful Magitech Mythic weapon skin for Mercy that takes the spotlight for the upcoming update.

Players can also obtain a variety of different skins via the Battle Pass and shop, such as royalty skins for Mercy, Genji, Hanzo, Venture, Lifeweaver, and Ana, demonic rock band skins for Ashe, Illari, Lifeweaver, and Mauga, and the new Iridescent Aspects for each Overwatch 2 Mythic skin.

The eagerly awaited Gundam collaboration is yet another major surprise. Dataminers suggest that the anime and the shooter title may soon collaborate, even though Blizzard has not yet revealed complete visuals. While players must wait for specifics, they can anticipate several new store skins in the crossover, including one for Mercy.

A new selection of themed cosmetics for the Stadium mode is also available in Season 16. Players will have the opportunity to obtain unique Epic Skins, which are one-time, lifetime rewards that vary with each season. You will get them as soon as you attain Elite with that role. There is one for each role. You will receive a Moira skin for the Support, a Genji skin for the Damage role, and an Orisa skin for the Tank role throughout the first season.

Overwatch 2 Season 16 is shaping up to be a massive content drop for the fans. Whether you’re a cosmetic collector, a competitive player, or just someone who loves good design, there’s plenty to be excited about in this season’s offerings.

