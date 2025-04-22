Hero bans in Overwatch 2: What to expect, and how to ban

Major changes are on the horizon for Overwatch 2 as Season 16 introduces Hero Bans in Competitive play — a feature that gives players the ability to vote which heroes should be sidelined before matches begin. This game-changer is designed to encourage smarter strategies, shake up the current meta, and keep gameplay fresh and fair.

Ad

Whether you’ve been grinding ranks since day one or just getting your footing in competitive matches, getting a solid grasp on how this new system works could make all the difference in your climb.

In this article, we look at how Hero Bans will function, what players can anticipate, and the steps to effectively utilize this new system.

Hero Bans in Overwatch 2 explained

In Season 16, Overwatch 2 introduces a structured Hero Ban system exclusively for competitive play. Each player will have the opportunity to vote for heroes they wish to ban before a match begins. The process is designed to be fair and strategic, ensuring that gameplay remains balanced and engaging.

Ad

Trending

Voting mechanics

Simultaneous voting: All players vote at the same time, selecting up to three heroes they prefer to ban, ranked by priority.

All players vote at the same time, selecting up to three heroes they prefer to ban, ranked by priority. Weighted points: Votes are assigned points – 7 for the first choice, 5 for the second, and 3 for the third.

Votes are assigned points – 7 for the first choice, 5 for the second, and 3 for the third. Tallying votes: The system aggregates the points to determine which heroes receive the highest ban priority.

With the introduction of Hero Bans, players can select up to three heroes they prefer to ban, ranked by priority (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Also read: Associate game director hints at potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

Ad

Ban allocation

Team-based bans: Each team effectively bans two heroes, resulting in a total of four bans per match.

Each team effectively bans two heroes, resulting in a total of four bans per match. Role limitations: A maximum of two heroes per role (Tank, Damage, Support) can be banned to maintain role diversity.

A maximum of two heroes per role (Tank, Damage, Support) can be banned to maintain role diversity. Tie-Breakers: If there’s a tie in votes, the hero chosen by the most individual players gets banned.

With the introduction of Hero Bans, a maximum of two heroes per role can be banned (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Also read: How to unlock Bai Ze Kiriko Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2

Ad

Strategic considerations

No opponent insight: Players won't see the enemy team’s ban choices, preventing targeted bans and encouraging broader strategic thinking.

Players won't see the enemy team’s ban choices, preventing targeted bans and encouraging broader strategic thinking. Optional participation: Players can opt to skip the ban phase by pressing the ‘Ready’ button, leaving decisions to teammates.

This system is designed to address community concerns about certain heroes dominating matches or creating unbalanced scenarios. By allowing players to influence which heroes are excluded, the game promotes a more dynamic and adaptable competitive environment.

Ad

Also read: Overwatch 2 Season 16 release date and time for all regions

How to ban effectively

Follow these tips to use the Hero Ban system effectively:

Communicate with teammates: Discuss potential heroes that may be banned and come up with a solid strategy. Understand the meta: Stay informed about which heroes are currently strong or problematic in the meta to make impactful ban decisions. Think about the map and game mode: Not all heroes are equal everywhere — some shine on certain maps or in specific modes. Keep that in mind when choosing to ban heroes who might have a bigger advantage in that particular map. Predict popular picks: Even though you won't know which heroes the opposite team is banning, you can still outplay them by staying aware of the popular hero picks. Knowing what's commonly picked or banned can give you a head start in planning your strategy.

Ad

Stay informed about which heroes are currently strong in the meta to use the Hero Bans effectively (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

By thoughtfully selecting Hero bans, you can influence the flow of the game, counter dominant strategies, and create a more balanced playing field.

Ad

Also read: Overwatch 2 Season 16 Preload sizes for PC

The way competitive matches are played has changed significantly with the introduction of Hero Bans in Overwatch 2 Season 16. It gives players additional authority, enabling them to shape each game's course from the very beginning.

This modification adds a new level of strategy that makes matches more dynamic and balanced, rather than merely banning heroes. Your in-game success will depend on effective communication, staying updated with the constantly shifting meta, and enforcing Hero bans that matter.

Ad

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.