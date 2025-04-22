  • home icon
  Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle: What's included, price, and is it worth buying?

Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle: What's included, price, and is it worth buying?

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 22, 2025 18:56 GMT
A detailed overview of the Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
The Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle is a new collection of cosmetics introduced with Season 16 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle is a new collection of cosmetics introduced with Season 16. This unique bundle contains skins of only female characters in the game, available through shop purchases. Moreover, a few skins from the Dokiwatch collection will be found in the Battle Pass, making them easier to acquire.

Having said that, the Dokiwatch Bundle in Overwatch 2 is certainly worth buying. Let's find out why.

Everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle

Contents

The Dokiwatch Bundle contains elegant-looking costumes of some female heroes in the game. It will be released with Season 16 and will be available in the shop from April 22, 2025, to May 19, 2025. The costumes are:

  • Nocturna D.Va
  • Heart of Passion Kiriko
  • Heart of Grace Widowmaker
  • Glitter Mei
  • Dream Sheep Orisa
The Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch bundle skins (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
The Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch bundle skins (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Apart from these, the Battle Pass contains a few Dokiwatch skins. They are:

  • Heart of Strength Brigitte
  • Hollow Heart Moira
  • Hero of Heart Tracer

Interestingly, the new Mythic skin for Juno is also a part of the Dokiwatch collection. It is called Heart of Hope Juno, which has the same theme as the other skins in the collection.

Price

The Dokiwatch Bundle costs 5900 OW points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Blizzard Entertainment)
The Dokiwatch Bundle costs 5900 OW points (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Dokiwatch Mega Bundle costs 5900 Overwatch coins. It contains a total of 20 items, including skins, name cards, and a weapon charm.

Is the Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle worth buying?

Considering the bundle's overall theme and the graceful design of the skins, it is definitely worth the purchase. If you are a fan of the light and darkness theme of the collection, the bundle is worth it, as they will invariably add to the beauty of your inventory.

This covers all there is to know about the new Overwatch 2 Dokiwatch Bundle. Note that the shop skins will only be available from April 22, 2025, to May 19, 2025. Don't miss out on the amazing offers once Overwatch 2 Season 16 launches.

Shrayan Mitra

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
