Overwatch 2 Season 16: 5 best damage heroes

The damage role in Overwatch 2 Season 16 is one that aims to dominate a match by ensuring low health opponents or squishies have a hard time using cooldowns when on the battlefield. Tasked with eliminating or pressuring the opposing lineup, several damage heroes can properly utilize opportunities or gaps presented by the enemy team and put their new hero perks and abilities to good use.

Let's go over the best damage heroes to use in matches before heading into Overwatch 2 Season 16.

Overwatch 2 Season 16: Best damage units after the update

1) Sojourn

Sojourn is a damage hero who boasts a high pick rate in Overwatch League as well as high-ranked competitive lobbies. This is mainly due to her kit, which features both projectile and hitscan abilities. She is one of the best damage heroes to look forward to in Overwatch 2 Season 16 for the following reasons.

Sojourn is a damage hero to look forward to in Overwatch 2 Season 16 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Sojourn is capable of chewing through teams just with sheer bruteforce thanks to her Disruptor Shot which acts as an area-denial ability. It ensures that tight spaces arent a weakness for her. This can be combined with the Adhesive Siphon Major perk which allows Sojourn to deal even more devastating single target damage.

In addition to that, othe perks like Overcharged increases maximum energy in Overclock ultimate state allowing her a higher degree of lethality that her opponents would surely want to avoid.

Lastly, Dual Thrusters is another exciting perk that enhances her movement capabilities. This ensures that Sojourn can quickly cover long distances to chase low HP targets or fall back when necessary.

2) Sombra

Sombra is another strong Damage character in Overwatch 2 Season 16 who makes good use of her perks and is a strong character to have in your team. This is primarily because Sombra is effective at shutting down disruptive characters and ensuring that her team can benefit from the silence that her Hack ability applies.

One of her major perks, cleverly named Stack Overflow, allows the Hack silence duration to effectively double while getting a decrease in its range.

Sombra can shut down annoying heroes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Additionally, Sombra is an effective flanker even with her new Translocator udpate which combined her previous Translocator and Invisibility skills into one ability. She can reach high positions and get into enemy backlines with the primary aim of disrupting the opposing supports, which can lure their Tank to fall back.

Combining the minor perk Ctrl Alt Esc with this playstyle ensures that Sombra doesn't have to rely on health packs or wait too long for her passive regen to trigger before initiating combat again.

3) Genji

Genji is a disruptive, dive focused character who boasts a high pickrate in Overwatch League as well as all ranked divisions. This is mainly due to the popularity of this character as well as his highly lethal Ultimate which can turn the tide on any battle when used efffectively. He's a strong pick to look out for in Overwatch 2 Season 16.

Genji is a viable pick in Overwatch 2 Season 16 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

This is because Genji Shimada can equip the minor perk Dragon's Thirst, which bestows upon him a lifesteal passive in his blade swings during Dragonstrike. This enhances his survival chances and decreases the risk of dying during his ultimate by a good amount.

Additionally, a few other perks, like Acrobatics or Meditation, allow Genji a higher degree of movement and defensive flexibility since he can effectively triple jump again and have health regeneration on Deflect. The younger Shimada brother is still one of the best picks for dive compositions as well as an individual lurk/flank hero.

4) Torbjorn

Torbjorn is one of the best heroes to pick in Overwatch 2 Season 16, thanks to his impactful kit, which gets further enhanced with major and minor perks. He is a projectile-based DPS who has access to a turret that he treats like his own child. This little turret is capable of dealing high amounts of damage and can be a cause for frustration if not dealt with.

Torbjorn will be an impactful damage hero in Overwatch 2 Season 16 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

His perks Craftsman and Overloaded Turret enhances the capabilities of his tiny tank. Survivability was never a strong suit of the turret, which is why the introduction of perks breathed new life into Torbjorn as well as his turret.

The other perks, namely Fully Loaded and Anchor Bolts, enhance the turret and rivet gun to be able to implement an element of surprise, which is often a strong suit for the elder Lindholm.

All in all, Torbjorn is a very capable ally you would want in your team, for many reasons. The primary one of which is his turret that acts like a 6th gun for your 5-person team, and his ultimate, which is capable of denying an area long enough to take over and push your opponents back.

5) Tracer

The poster girl of Overwatch ever since its release, Tracer has always been one of the most popular heroes in Blizzard's team-based shooter. She is a very capable and disruptive hitscan damage unit who specialises in getting behind enemy lines and taking out squishies or supports. Even if Tracer isn't confirming kills, her sheer presence is intimidating enough for opponents to waste cooldowns on.

Tracer's agility is her main weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

She has a major and minor perk combo that serves well in her disruptive playstyle. These are Blast from the Past and Flashback. While one ensures that her ultimate has a higher range of lethality, the other ensures that right after a recall, Tracer is ready to use all three of her Blinks.

Agility is the name of the game for any Tracer player. This, combined with a good knowledge of enemy cooldowns and proper timing on flanks, can ensure that she is an annoyance for the enemy team. Players who find her disruptive playstyle too risky can also equip the Quantum Entanglement perk to get bonus health, increasing her survival chances.

