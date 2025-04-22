PlayStation gamers may just have the chance to get the Sniper Ana skin in Overwatch 2 for free. The offer, which ends on July 21, 2025, is exclusive to PlayStation Plus members. The Legendary Sniper Ana skin gives the character a more rugged tan coloured tactical ghillie-like suit. It also portrays her as being younger than her default skin.

Ad

This guide explains how to obtain the legendary Sniper Ana skin in Overwatch 2 if you're gaming on a PlayStation 4 or 5.

How to get the Legendary Sniper Ana skin in Overwatch 2 on PlayStation

Overwatch 2 has been available on both the PS5 and PS4 for a long time now. Gamers also often purchase the PlayStation Plus subscription for added benefits. Now, those with the subscription can visit the official PlayStation Store website and get the skin for free.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

If you don't already have PS Plus, you will have to purchase it. It starts at $10 per month. The price increases with the duration of the subscription. Post subscription, the skin will be available to you for free.

The Sniper Ana skin in Overwatch 2 comes in a small bundle, which includes the following items:

Sniper Ana

5 Battle Pass Tier Skips

To make the purchase, you need a Battle.net Account to play Overwatch. Furthermore, the Tier Skips do not apply past level 80 and will not unlock prestige tiers. Therefore, if you have already surpassed level 80, you can simply redeem the Tier Skips at next season's launch.

Ad

If you still want the skin without paying for a PS Plus subscription, it can be availed in-game for 1,500 Credits. The skin portrays the OW2 hero during her days with the Egyptian military when the Omnic Crisis took the world by storm. Here is a short description of it from the game:

"During the Omnic Crisis, the Egyptian military outfitted their elite snipers, including Ana Amari, with cybernetic ocular implants, greatly improving their efficiency in the defense of their country."

Ad

With Overwatch 2 Season 16 here, this may be the best time to flex the new skin. As mentioned, the offer is only available until July 21, 2025, so those with a PlayStation Plus membership should consider getting the Sniper Ana skin in Overwatch 2 for free.

Read more Overwatch 2-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.