How to unlock Rookie Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2

The Rookie Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2 is a limited-time cosmetic item available through the new Stadium: Initiation event. For context, Stadium is a new Bo7 game mode where two teams of five battle it out, upgrading their heroes as they go. Since this is a first-time special event, the developers have made things interesting by offering certain rewards for playing in Stadium.

This article provides a detailed overview of the Rookie Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2 and how to get it.

How to get Rookie Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2

To get the Rookie Soldier: 76 epic skin in Overwatch 2, all you need to do is participate in the new game mode, Stadium. To commemorate the new Stadium: Initiation event, the developers are giving away a few limited-time cosmetic items.

The Rookie Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Among the limited-time skins are the Rookie Soldier: 76 and All-Star Juno skins. According to the developers, to unlock these skins, you must complete certain challenges and climb the ranks by winning in the new Stadium game mode.

Apart from skins, there are a few other items up for grabs during this event. These include name cards, player icons, bonus Battle Pass XP, and epic and legendary loot boxes.

Coming to the skin, Soldier: 76 can be seen in bright white armor, including a white recolor of his primary weapon. To match the overall theme of the costume, the centre part of his goggles has also been recolored to white.

That's all we know about Rookie Soldier: 76 skin in Overwatch 2. Note that this is a limited-time epic skin. Thus, it is advised to grab it during the event. This will not only give you a new decorative item for your account but also bragging rights for the future.

