Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2: All variants and how to unlock

Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2 are extra customization options for fully upgraded Mythic skins. These are pretty similar to Gilded Aspects, which were introduced in Season 13, and will be available for purchase once you have your favorite Mythic skin maxed out.
This article will provide a detailed overview of Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them.
Check out — Overwatch 2 Season 16: All Battle Pass skins revealed so far
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2
Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2 are an additional customization option for your Mythic skins. These add a “prismatic glow” to Mythic skins, making them look exclusive.
Note that the Iridescent Mythic Aspects can only be unlocked once you have your Mythic skins fully upgraded.
Let's look at all the variants of Iridescent Aspects (available so far):
Cyber Demon Genji
Galactic Emperor Sigma
Ancient Caller Moira
Zeus Junker Queen
Amaterasu Kiriko
Adventurer Tracer
A-7000 Wargod Ana
Onryo Hanzo
Grand Beast Orisa
Vengeance Mercy
Calamity Empress Ashe
Anubis Reaper
Spellbinder Widowmaker
Thor Reinhardt
Pixiu Zenyatta
Considering these are akin to Gilded Aspects (Season 13), they are priced similarly as well. Therefore, each Iridiscent Aspect upgrade in the game costs 20 Mythic Shards.
According to the developers, the first to receive an Iridescent Aspect in the game would be Juno. Her new Mythic skin, Heart of Hope, is also being released with Season 16 on April 22, 2025. The other heroes will receive their Iridescent Aspects on May 20.
This covers everything about the new Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2. Once released, these will be treasured purchases for collectors. Furthermore, these will serve as rare items in your possession, which you can flex in your games.
Read more:
- Stadium in Overwatch 2: Release date, and what to expect
- Overwatch 2 Season 16 release countdown for all platforms
- Associate game director hints at potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.