Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2: All variants and how to unlock

Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2 are extra customization options for fully upgraded Mythic skins. These are pretty similar to Gilded Aspects, which were introduced in Season 13, and will be available for purchase once you have your favorite Mythic skin maxed out.

This article will provide a detailed overview of Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them.

Everything you need to know about Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2

Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2 are an additional customization option for your Mythic skins. These add a “prismatic glow” to Mythic skins, making them look exclusive.

Note that the Iridescent Mythic Aspects can only be unlocked once you have your Mythic skins fully upgraded.

Let's look at all the variants of Iridescent Aspects (available so far):

Cyber Demon Genji

Cyber Demon Genji Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Galactic Emperor Sigma

Galactic Emperor Sigma Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ancient Caller Moira

Ancient Caller Moira Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zeus Junker Queen

Zeus Junker Queen Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Amaterasu Kiriko

Amaterasu Kiriko Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Adventurer Tracer

Adventurer Tracer Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

A-7000 Wargod Ana

A-7000 Wargod Ana Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Onryo Hanzo

Onryo Hanzo Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Grand Beast Orisa

Grand Beast Orisa Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Vengeance Mercy

Vengeance Mercy Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Calamity Empress Ashe

Calamity Empress Ashe Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Anubis Reaper

Anubis Reaper Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Spellbinder Widowmaker

Spellbinder Widowmaker Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Thor Reinhardt

Thor Reinhardt Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Pixiu Zenyatta

Pixiu Zenyatta Iridescent Aspect in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Blizzard Entertainment)

Considering these are akin to Gilded Aspects (Season 13), they are priced similarly as well. Therefore, each Iridiscent Aspect upgrade in the game costs 20 Mythic Shards.

According to the developers, the first to receive an Iridescent Aspect in the game would be Juno. Her new Mythic skin, Heart of Hope, is also being released with Season 16 on April 22, 2025. The other heroes will receive their Iridescent Aspects on May 20.

This covers everything about the new Iridescent Mythic Aspects in Overwatch 2. Once released, these will be treasured purchases for collectors. Furthermore, these will serve as rare items in your possession, which you can flex in your games.

