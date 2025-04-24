Overwatch 2 Season 16 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

The Overwatch 2 Season 16 Twitch Drops are now live, and if you want to get your hands on a few free cosmetics, now is your time to do so. The latest wave of Twitch Drops brings forth an interesting collection of skins and in-game items, all of which can be unlocked for free by simply spending a little bit of your time exploring the popular streaming platform, Twitch.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Overwatch 2 Season 16 Twitch Drops and how you can unlock them.
All rewards in the Overwatch 2 Season 16 Twitch Drops
The latest wave of Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2 has gone live on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST and will be available until Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 12:28 PM IST.
This collaboration features the following collectible rewards in the game:
- Ice Princess Jewel Spray
- Ice Princess Player Icon
- Ice Princess Symmetra Skin
As you can see, you have a chance to unlock a Legendary skin in the game by simply spending some of your time watching Twitch.tv content.
How to unlock
To unlock the Overwatch 2 Season 16 Twitch Drops, you have to dedicate some time to watching 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams on the platform. You do not have to watch any of these streams actively. You can merely keep a Twitch.tv tab open on your browser as you continue with your work.
Each of these items has its own dedicated watch time requirement, and only upon fulfilling it will you be able to get your hands on these rewards. Here's a detailed look at the time you'll have to spend surfing on Twitch to get your hands on these in-game cosmetics and items:
- Ice Princess Jewel Spray: Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for two hours
- Ice Princess Player Icon: Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for five hours
- Ice Princess Symmetra Skin: Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for nine hours
How to redeem
Once you complete the watch time requirement for all of these items, you now have to redeem them to successfully access them in your game. Here's how you can achieve that:
- Open Twitch.tv and ensure that you are logged in with the account that has tracked the aforementioned progress across all the drops.
- Now, click on the profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
- You'll be able to access a drop-down menu. Here, click on the 'Drops & Rewards' tab.
- You'll be met with a screen that showcases all three rewards, and below them, you will find a button that says 'Claim'.
- Click on the button to successfully redeem all the rewards.
Upon following these steps, you will be able to equip and use the latest Overwatch 2 Season 16 Twitch Drops in your game.
