Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab: Release date and what to expect

Fans are excited as the Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab is almost here, and they definitely have high expectations from it. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Gundam team has decided to partner with popular hero-shooter, Overwatch 2, to bring forth an array of extremely attractive cosmetics to the game, and possibly much more.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the release date and time for the Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab and what you can expect from it. Read below to know more.
Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab release date and time for all regions
The upcoming Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab will go live on April 29, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. As a collaboration, there is not going to be any downtime, and players can expect the store section featuring the upcoming content to go live at the aforementioned times.
Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for all regions:
What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Gundam Wing collab
For starters, the official teasers have only indicated that the Gundam Wing collaboration with Overwatch might solely be a cosmetic event. Players can expect unique cosmetics for fan-favorite heroes, all skillfully designed to turn them into Gundam Wing characters.
While the final official trailer is going live on April 28, 2025, and it might shine more light into the event's details, leaks do lead us to believe that the following heroes will be receiving exclusive Gundam Wing cosmetics:
- Ramattra
- Soldier: 76
- Mercy
- Reaper
While these characters are a fantastic choice for the mecha-themed collab, fans would be disappointed if Echo, D.Va, and Pharah do not make the list in the official reveal.
That said, there might potentially be a Gundam game mode in the works. However, until it is officially revealed, we can merely speculate.
That's everything that you need to know about the OW2 Gundam Wing collab. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
