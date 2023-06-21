5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Sombra

In the world of Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2, every hero brings a unique set of abilities and tactics to the battlefield. Amongst this title's huge roster, Sombra has always proven to be a formidable opponent as a hacker capable of disrupting enemy strategies and rendering them vulnerable. To tackle this unit head-on, players must familiarize themselves with the best heroes specifically designed to counter her sneaky tactics.

This article will list five heroes who excel at thwarting Sombra's plans. These entities possess powerful tools and abilities that can expose her stealth. Moreover, they can protect their allies and create opportunities for team victories. Without further ado, here are the five most effective Sombra counters in Overwatch 2.

Note: This article is subjective and contains the writer's opinions.

Best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Sombra

1) Winston

Winston, the brilliant scientist-turned-gorilla, is an excellent choice to counter Sombra's disruptive abilities. His Tesla Cannon deals consistent damage and automatically locks onto his opponent. This will make it difficult for Sombra to maintain her stealth and disrupt your team.

Additionally, Winston's Barrier Projector can block her Hack ability, preventing the character from silencing your crucial support heroes.

Moreover, his mobility allows him to quickly chase down Sombra or leap to high ground, denying her valuable escape routes. By isolating the Hack-user from her team, Winston can disrupt this entity's plans and force her to retreat, giving your party the upper hand.

2) Brigitte

As a support hero with a penchant for close-quarters combat, Brigitte excels at shutting down Sombra's attempts at disabling your allies. The former's ability to use armor and heal her team makes her an invaluable teammate against Sombra's hacks. Her Barrier Shield can block also block her opponent's Hack and EMP abilities, helping the character shield her team.

In addition, her Whip Shot can interrupt Sombra's hack channeling, causing it to go on cooldown without effect. By providing constant healing and crowd control, Brigitte's presence can render Sombra's attempts to disrupt your team's efficiency, ultimately turning the tide of battle.

3) Reaper

Reaper, the dark and deadly hero, is a fearsome adversary for Sombra in Overwatch 2. His passive ability, which is called Reaping, allows him to heal for a portion of the damage he deals. This makes him resilient against Sombra's hacking attempts. Reaper's primary shotguns also deal significant damage at close range, which helps him to quickly dispatch his opponent.

Moreover, his Wraith Form ability grants him invulnerability and allows him to escape Sombra's clutches or reposition himself strategically. With his Death Blossom ultimate, Reaper can unleash a devastating area-of-effect attack, countering his opponent's attempts to regroup or initiate a team fight.

4) Baptiste

Baptiste, the highly skilled combat medic, brings an array of abilities that can hinder Sombra's effectiveness on the battlefield. His Immortality Field is particularly useful against her EMP, preventing this foe from eliminating your team's crucial support heroes.

Furthermore, Baptiste's Biotic Launcher can damage Sombra from a distance, making it challenging for her to close in and engage with you. With his Amplification Matrix ultimate, he can amplify his team's damage output and prevent Sombra from getting the upper hand.

5) Widowmaker

Widowmaker, the lethal French sniper in Overwatch 2, brings unparalleled long-range precision to the battlefield. While Sombra thrives in close-quarters combat, this entity can eliminate her from a safe distance, preventing the foe from infiltrating the backline.

Widowmaker can quickly reposition herself with her grappling hook and get to vantage points to take down this enemy before she can use her disruptive abilities. A well-timed headshot can eliminate Sombra from the fight as well.

In the dynamic world of Overwatch 2, understanding hero synergies and counters is crucial to success. While Sombra poses a unique threat, these five heroes offer effective solutions to neutralize her impact and pave the way to victory.

However, it is important to note that teamwork, communication, and adapting to new strategies on the fly are equally essential in countering Sombra effectively in Overwatch 2.

