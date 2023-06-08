All Overwatch 2 projectile heroes ranked from easiest to use to hardest

Like other team-based shooter games, Overwatch 2 features a diverse roster of heroes with different abilities and playstyles. Some heroes use hitscan weapons, meaning their bullets hit the target instantly, like pointing a laser at a specific target. Others, however, use projectile weapons, which means their bullets travel slower and can be dodged or blocked.

More commonly, these heroes wield weapons that demand players to hone their skills in trajectory and timing, relying on their ability to predict and precisely lead shots. While projectile heroes require more skill and prediction to land their shots, they come with rewarding advantages. They can often shoot around corners, deal splash damage, or bypass shields - things hitscan heroes simply cannot do.

However, not all projectile heroes are equally easy or difficult to use, as they may vary in projectile speed, accuracy, and utility. The difficulty depends on factors such as your preferred playstyle, team composition, and maps.

This article will rank all projectile heroes in Overwatch 2 from easiest to use to hardest. Note that this list only includes heroes whose kits largely depend on their projectiles, so hitscan shooters with one or two projectile abilities may not be included.

Junkrat, Genji, and other projectile heroes in Overwatch 2 ranked from easiest to use to hardest

1) Junkrat

Overwatch 2 - Junkrat (Image via Blizzard)

This Aussie daredevil knows how to make a grand entrance with his wild antics. Armed with a bag of grenades and mines, Junkrat is like a one-man fireworks show that rains havoc upon his enemies. His ultimate ability, RIP-Tire, is an explosive wheel of destruction that can roll in and wipe out an entire group of unsuspecting foes in the blink of an eye.

One of the best things about Junkrat is that precision aiming is not his style. He's all about mayhem and madness, unleashing his explosives in a glorious frenzy. If things get a bit too hot for him, his mobility comes in handy, allowing him to escape tricky situations or sneakily flank his opponents.

2) Orisa

Overwatch 2 - Orisa (Image via Blizzard)

Orisa’s playstyle changed a lot since her rework in Overwatch 2. From a reliable protector to her allies, she is now a strong initiator capable of setting up her team to victory. Her continuous projectile barrage, coupled with her fortifying abilities, make her an unstoppable force on the frontlines. Orisa's survivability is quite high as a Tank, so you don’t have to worry about getting picked off easily.

3) Pharah

Overwatch 2 - Pharah (Image via Blizzard)

If you fancy dealing damage from above the skies, Pharah is the hero to use. With the ability to soar through the air, she gains a tactical advantage by positioning herself high above the battlefield and shooting a torrent of rockets at her foes.

Pharah's ultimate allows her to unleash a storm of devastating attacks, obliterating anything unlucky enough to be in her sights. However, being a master of the skies comes with its challenges. Pharah needs to have sharp aim and be aware of her surroundings. Hitscan heroes can pose a threat to her mid-air dominance, so she must choose her targets carefully and be mindful of enemy snipers.

4) Mei

Overwatch 2 - Mei (Image via Blizzard)

With her icy arsenal, Mei can be a real headache for the opposing team. Her kit is centered on crowd control and distraction, creating space for her allies. You must be smart and strategic in your gameplay to excel as Mei.

Use your Endothermic Blaster to freeze enemies, create icy barriers with your Ice Wall, and time your Blizzard ultimate for maximum impact. And don't forget to aim well with Mei's icicles, as they can deal significant damage if you land those headshots.

5) Roadhog

Overwatch 2 - Roadhog (Image via Blizzard)

Roadhog excels at soaking up damage and disrupting the enemy team. His signature ability is the Chain Hook, which allows him to reel in enemies from a distance, bringing them closer for a punishing combo. Once hooked, he can blast them with his Scrap Gun, dealing massive damage and often securing eliminations.

It's all about timing and precision, as landing those hooks consistently can be a game-changer for your team. However, Roadhog's large hitbox makes him a prime target for enemy damage and ultimate charge. So, you'll need to be mindful of your positioning and use your abilities wisely to avoid becoming an easy target for your opponents.

6) Zenyatta

Overwatch 2 - Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard)

Zenyatta can lend his healing touch to his allies using his Orb of Harmony. By placing this orb on a teammate, he provides a continuous stream of healing, ensuring their safety on the battlefield.

Do keep in mind that Zenyatta's low health and limited mobility make him extremely vulnerable, so positioning is crucial if you want to use him effectively. You must have excellent aim and game awareness to maximize the hero's potential while staying safe.

7) Echo

Overwatch 2 - Echo (Image via Blizzard)

As a mobile damage dealer, Echo's ability to fly gives her a distinct advantage in positioning and flanking. One of her weapons allows her to launch sticky bombs that attach to enemies and explode after a short delay, dealing significant damage. When playing as Echo, you'll need to master the abilities and playstyles of various heroes. Observing the battlefield and selecting the right hero to duplicate with your ultimate can turn the tides of battle in your favor.

Imagine duplicating a Tank to initiate a strong push, copying a Support to provide crucial healing, or even emulating a Damage hero to unleash devastating firepower. The possibilities are endless, and it's up to you and your game knowledge to make the most of Echo's versatile toolkit.

8) Hanzo

Overwatch 2 - Hanzo (Image via Blizzard)

Armed with a trusty bow and an array of unique abilities, Hanzo excels at eliminating enemies with swift and calculated strikes. While his arrows can significantly damage enemies, aiming well might be difficult to master initially.

When playing Hanzo, you must hone your aim and prediction skills. Understanding the trajectory of your arrows and anticipating enemy movements will be crucial in landing those critical shots. Whether taking down key targets or providing valuable recon for your team, your ability to consistently hit your mark will determine your effectiveness on the battlefield.

9) Sojourn

Overwatch 2 - Sojourn (Image via Blizzard)

With her arsenal of weapons and agile maneuverability, Sojourn brings a dynamic and adaptive playstyle to the battlefield. You must remain adaptable and agile when playing her, constantly assessing the battlefield and adjusting your strategy accordingly.

Utilize your Slide and Jump ability to outmaneuver your opponents and position yourself for maximum impact. Timing is crucial as you unleash devastating attacks with precision and accuracy, eliminating threats and securing victories for your team.

10) Junker Queen

Overwatch 2 - Junker Queen (Image via Blizzard)

At the core of Junker Queen's arsenal is her trusty wrench, a massive weapon capable of delivering bone-crushing blows to her foes. Swing it with ferocity and watch as enemies scatter before your unstoppable might.

As the Junker Queen, you must adopt an aggressive and fearless playstyle since you are a strong force on the frontlines. Push forward, disrupt the enemy's formation, and create chaos your team can capitalize on. However, be mindful of your limited range and mobility, as they can leave you vulnerable if caught off-guard.

11) Doomfist

Overwatch 2 - Doomfist (Image via Blizzard)

Doomfist deals an insane amount of damage, but playing him is not a walk in the park. Timing and positioning are crucial, as he thrives in close-quarters combat, striking swiftly and decisively.

Utilize his Rocket Punch to initiate engagements or displace enemies, followed by a Seismic Slam and Rising Uppercut combination to keep foes off-balance and vulnerable. The calculated use of his Meteor Strike can turn the tide of battle, decimating multiple enemies in one fell swoop.

12) Genji

Overwatch 2 - Genji (Image via Blizzard)

Finally, here is arguably the hardest projectile hero in Overwatch 2 - Genji. His expertise lies in his remarkable speed and precision with his sword. With his Dragonblade, he unleashes a torrent of lethal slashes, capable of dispatching enemies with a single stroke.

While Genji's low health and vulnerability necessitate a skillful and daring approach, his strength resides in his exact execution and strategic engagements. His effectiveness depends on having a good sense of timing and situational awareness. He can move gracefully around the battlefield, hitting quickly and effectively to take out high-priority targets thanks to his quick feet and blows.

Those are all the projectile heroes in Overwatch 2, ranked from easiest to hardest to use. Personal preferences, playstyles, and skill levels can greatly influence how easy or difficult a hero feels to an individual player. The best way to determine which heroes suit your own playstyle and skill level is to try them out firsthand in the game.

Poll : 0 votes