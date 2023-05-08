5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Orisa

Countering Orisa in Overwatch 2 can be a massive task as her ability kit and tanking capacity for incoming damage is one of the best in the whole game. Although she lacks the ability to completely regenerate health on her own, her sustainability on the battlefield alongside impact is something that can turn the tides of war with ease. This is why you should keep an eye out for Orisa's movement and positioning during online matches.

Orisa shines as the team's vanguard on the frontlines while receiving timely heals from the supports. She can cause a large amount of damage on the battlefield and even temporarily disable enemies with her javelin. This makes her a monstrous force to deal with in the game, and she can even take control of the pace of the round with her ultimate.

This article will highlight the most effective characters you can pick to counter Orisa in Overwatch 2.

Editor’s note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest information in accordance with the balance patch deployed by Blizzard Entertainment on February 18, 2025.

5 best heroes to counter Orisa in Overwatch 2.

Orisa is a Tank hero with a large health pool and an overdrive ability that grants her temporary bonus shields to keep fighting on the front lines. This makes it difficult to eliminate her at once unless your team focuses on this tank and wipes her out with burst damage. Here are some of the heroes you can use to annihilate Orisa in Overwatch 2:

1) Reaper

Reaper from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Reaper, the shotgun-toting Damage hero from Overwatch 2, is a good match for Orisa. At close range, this hero's shotguns will absolutely melt through Orisa's HP bar, even after she uses Fortify. You can also use Reaper to employ a surprise flank onto an unsuspecting Orisa. If things do not go your way or the enemy Orisa's team arrives for backup, you can always use your Wraith Form ability to escape.

Moreover, you can flank with Reaper to take out the supports of the enemy team. This makes it difficult for Orisa to survive for too long and will eventually drive her into a corner without heals or ally support.

2) D.Va

D.Va from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

This Tank hero in Overwatch 2's roster can be a nuisance to Orisa players. As a D.Va, you can deny hits from Orisa's Augmented Fusion Driver and her Javelin throws using your Defense Matrix. As Orisa has limited movement, D.Va can be fatal for the enemy with her reasonably greater mobility and higher close-range damage output. Self-Destruct, D.Va's ultimate ability, will also be problematic for Orisa if she is in a good range of it.

3) Junkrat

Junkrat from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

As Junkrat, a Damage hero in Overwatch 2, you can go head-to-head with an Orisa and come out on top. As she is low on mobility and has a large hitbox, your bouncing Frag Grenades will be lethal for the Tank hero, even with Fortify active. You can use your Concussion Mines to achieve greater movement technique, effectively dodging her Energy Javelins and damage from Orisa's primary fire. A fast and fleeting flank using Rip-Tire, Junkrat's Ultimate, will also secure kills from damaged and unsuspecting enemy Orisas.

4) Pharah

Pharah from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

This Damage hero from Overwatch 2 boasts an aerial kit, which makes countering her with an Orisa exceptionally hard. Using this leverage, attack Orisa players while being airborne, as she will hardly be able to track you using her Fusion Drivers. Pinning you with an Energy Javelin is also an adequately hard task. Using your Ultimate, Rocket Barrage, as a counter when the enemy Orisa pops her Ultimate will also work wonders and damage her sufficiently if not secure the elimination.

5) Zarya

Zarya from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Zarya, a shielded Tank hero from Overwatch 2, is a great counter to Orisa. With her primary fire being a beam-based weapon, she can pass through an Orisa's Javelin Spin and deal damage. Her Particle Barrier also makes her immune to damage and Crowd Control (CC), rendering Orisa's Javelin-based abilities useless when the shield is active on her or her teammates. As you accumulate higher energy with Zarya, securing kills will also become easier, especially on high HP opponents such as Orisa.

Orisa is unlike other tanks in Overwatch 2 due to the ability combos you can pull off. Her playstyle consists of a unique blend of aggression and defense that can only be used to keep control of the match objective. However, without proper support and follow-up behind Orisa, this tank becomes ineffective.

