5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Junkrat

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 first-person hero-shooter game. It offers its playerbase a roster full of different heroes, each possessing more unique abilities than the other. The transition into a 5v5 game from a 6v6 format has skyrocketed in popularity. This title requires a significant amount of coordination and synergy in order to be an effective force against the enemy team.

Junkrat is a damage hero in Overwatch 2. The entirety of his kit consists of abilities that allow players to cause mayhem on the battlefield. He's the absolutely perfect hero for anyone who wants to be explosive and unpredictable in the game.

Countering Junkrat - Top 5 heroes effective against him in Overwatch 2

Junkrat excels in creating space against the enemy by chucking frags with his launcher. His efficacy in being an area-denial hero makes him a great pick in closed maps with narrow corridors. Here is a more detailed look into his abilities:

Total Mayhem (Passive): Junkrat's own grenades don't damage him. Furthermore, he drops a cluster of bombs upon his death. Frag Launcher (Primary Fire): He uses a frag launcher to chuck grenades at the enemy. Concussion Mine (L-Shift/Alt.Fire): The hero can place a concussion mine and trigger it with alt. fire. Steel Trap (E): Junkrat throws down a giant trap that immobilizes any enemy who walks over it. RIP-Tire (Ultimate): He can manually control a motorized tire bomb that can roll across the battlefield and deal damage between 50-600.

The following is a list of counters that have provd effective against Junkrat.

1) Widowmaker

Widowmaker is a devastating counter against Junkrat. Her ability to one-shot headshot any squishy hero in her sights is formidable. Being a hit-scan sniper, the key to winning duels against Junkrat being Widowmaker is making use of the space she can create between them.

While Junkrat is a projectile-based hero, his abilities cannot possibly reach the other, who is perched up in the distance with her sniper. She can easily wipe him off the battlefield with minimal effort.

2) Zarya

Zarya makes for a great tank pick against Junkrat in Overwatch 2. She can gather a lot of energy by simply absorbing stray frag grenades lobbed at her by Junkrat.

Her Projected Barrier acts as a great tool to protect her teammates who are under the same threat. Being at constant high energy from such encounters, Zarya can easily demolish the enemy team and Junkrat with her team.

3) Ashe

Much like Widowmaker, Ashe acts as a great counter and deterrent against Junkrat. She can easily stay out of his effective range while dealing a significant amount of damage from afar. Paired with her Coach Gun and Dynamite, Ashe can create enough space between her and Junkrat in order to be an effective counter. Failure to do so would often end in Junkrat winning the duel.

However, if she can manage to maintain distance from Junkrat, the possibility of him being useful on the battlefield becomes close to none.

4) Pharah

Pharah is the greatest damage hero counter against Junkrat. She is an almost impossible target to hit while she is airborne, and can cause havoc upon Junkrat without taking a single tick of damage.

Pharah's rockets deal splash damage and have the potential to keep Junkrat's oppressive attacks in check. Being a continuous aerial threat, she can win most duels against Junkrat.

5) Hanzo

Overwatch 2's sharpshooting archer, Hanzo is a great counter to Junkrat. He can stay in the backline and poke at Junkrat from afar. The hero can use his Sonic Arrows to constantly keep a check on the explosive character's movements, making the possibility of getting flanked null.

The greatest advantage Hanzo has over Junkrat is being able to one-shot headshot enemies from a distance, which is the latter's greatest weakness. Unless caught in close quarters, a duel between Hanzo and Junkrat would always result in the former winning the match-up.

The key to winning games in Overwatch 2 is often the result of coordinated teamplay and synergy. Since transitioning into a 5v5 FPS, teamwork has been more intrinsic than ever. Players can use this list of counters in their upcoming games against Junkrat and dominate them on the battlefield.

