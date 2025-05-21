Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Freja build

Following the launch of Overwatch 2's Stadium mode in Season 16, players are testing out the best builds for the new DPS hero, Freja. With agility and precision being her traits, this bounty hunter's kit is made for players who play well with strategic movement and sharp shooting.

The best build for this character in Overwatch 2 Stadium will be discussed in this article, focusing on boosting her mobility and damage.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Best Freja build for Overwatch 2 Stadium

Freja’s performance in Overwatch 2 Stadium heavily depends on choosing the right powers and items to amplify her strengths. Her gameplay revolves around aggressive positioning, high burst damage, and smart ability cycling. Here's how to make the most of her loadout:

Power Selection

Seekerpoint : This power makes every hit count. When a [Take Aim] bolt sticks to an enemy, Freja automatically unleashes three additional crossbow shots at the target. Though these extra shots deal 66% reduced damage, the follow-up pressure is invaluable for finishing off foes.

: This power makes every hit count. When a [Take Aim] bolt sticks to an enemy, Freja automatically unleashes three additional crossbow shots at the target. Though these extra shots deal 66% reduced damage, the follow-up pressure is invaluable for finishing off foes. Redux : Perfect for sustaining the fight, Redux rewards precision. If you hit an enemy already tagged by a Take Aim bolt or Bola Shot, your Revdraw Crossbow shots will reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 5% and refund one ammo. This allows for near-constant ability uptime in the heat of battle.

: Perfect for sustaining the fight, Redux rewards precision. If you hit an enemy already tagged by a Take Aim bolt or Bola Shot, your Revdraw Crossbow shots will reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 5% and refund one ammo. This allows for near-constant ability uptime in the heat of battle. Lille Faelde : Timing is everything with this ability. After using Updraft, Freja's next airborne Take Aim shot transforms into a Bola Shot instead of an explosive bolt, dealing 60% reduced damage. While weaker, it offers potent utility in disrupting enemies midair.

: Timing is everything with this ability. After using Updraft, Freja's next airborne Take Aim shot transforms into a Bola Shot instead of an explosive bolt, dealing 60% reduced damage. While weaker, it offers potent utility in disrupting enemies midair. Cyclone: A strong utility pick, Cyclone grants Freja crucial crowd control. It’s great for breaking enemy formations or creating openings for your team to strike.

The character's performance in Overwatch 2 Stadium heavily depends on choosing the right powers and items (Image via Blizzard || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Also read: Overwatch 2 patch notes (May 20, 2025)

Recommended Items

Portal Zipline : This item adds another layer to Freja’s vertical mobility, syncing well with her Updraft for map control and evasive maneuvers.

: This item adds another layer to Freja’s vertical mobility, syncing well with her Updraft for map control and evasive maneuvers. Slipstream Scarf : A balanced pick, this item offers a bit of everything — 25 bonus health, 5% Weapon Power for both the Revdraw Crossbow and Take Aim, and a significant 25% increase in Quick Dash distance. It’s excellent for keeping Freja agile and in the fight longer.

: A balanced pick, this item offers a bit of everything — 25 bonus health, 5% Weapon Power for both the Revdraw Crossbow and Take Aim, and a significant 25% increase in Quick Dash distance. It’s excellent for keeping Freja agile and in the fight longer. Eye of the Spider : Perfect for finishing off low-health enemies, this item grants 25% Weapon Power and increases damage by 10% against foes with less than 30% Life. It amplifies the character's role as a deadly chaser.

: Perfect for finishing off low-health enemies, this item grants 25% Weapon Power and increases damage by 10% against foes with less than 30% Life. It amplifies the character's role as a deadly chaser. The Closer : This item brings a tactical edge by providing 20% Weapon Power, 10% Critical Damage, and the ability to reveal targets for 3 seconds after landing a critical hit. Great for tracking down slippery enemies.

: This item brings a tactical edge by providing 20% Weapon Power, 10% Critical Damage, and the ability to reveal targets for 3 seconds after landing a critical hit. Great for tracking down slippery enemies. Booster Jets : Speed is important for survival in Overwatch 2 Stadium. With 20% increased attack speed and a 10% movement speed boost when using abilities, Booster Jets helps Freja maintain relentless pressure.

: Speed is important for survival in Overwatch 2 Stadium. With 20% increased attack speed and a 10% movement speed boost when using abilities, Booster Jets helps Freja maintain relentless pressure. Amari's Antidote : A hybrid option that adds 25 Health and 15% Weapon Power, and buffs healing done with your weapon by 15% when aiding an ally below 50% Life. It’s especially handy in team-oriented play.

: A hybrid option that adds 25 Health and 15% Weapon Power, and buffs healing done with your weapon by 15% when aiding an ally below 50% Life. It’s especially handy in team-oriented play. Codebreaker: For punching through enemy defenses, Codebreaker delivers. It grants 15% Weapon Power and lets Freja ignore 50% of an enemy’s armor damage reduction, making it deadly against tanky heroes.

Also read: Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes

While this build highlights some of the strongest synergies for the bounty hunter in Overwatch 2 Stadium, remember — no single setup fits every player or match. The beauty of Stadium mode lies in its flexibility, so don’t be afraid to experiment.

Try different power and item combinations, see what clicks with your playstyle, and craft a build that feels right for you. Whether you’re an aggressive duelist or a more tactical support DPS, there’s always room to get creative and make this character truly your own.

