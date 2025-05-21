  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, how to unlock, and price

Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, how to unlock, and price

By Jay Sarma
Modified May 21, 2025 04:46 GMT
Mercy Mythic weapon skin
Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The highly anticipated Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 has finally arrived with the release of the Season 16 mid-season update. The patch introduces major hero-balancing changes across all casual and competitive modes, including Stadium. Additionally, the Street Fighter collaboration is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing all the new content.

Ad

This article delves into the details of Mercy’s Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2.

All variants of the Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2

The Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 has four unlockable variants (or levels).

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The first is the base variant. As you spend Mythic currency on it, you will progressively unlock different customization options for the weapon, ultimately obtaining a fully customizable and unique cosmetic for her Caduceus Staff and Blaster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to the official patch notes, here are the variants that you can unlock for Mercy's new Mythic-rarity weapon skin:

  • Variant One – A Base of Hope: Gilded designs, glowing elements, and intricate Heart engravings bring Mercy’s Magitech legacy to life.
  • Variant Two – Eleos Awakens: Eleos reacts to your actions by perking up, spinning with joy, and celebrating your heroic moments.
  • Variant Three – Flourishes of Mercy: Five randomized flourish animations add whimsy, wonder, and movement to your idle weapon moments.
  • Variant Four – Magitech Mastery: Stunning ambient VFX fill your every step with sparkles, light, and floating hearts during healing or boosting.
Ad

Also read: Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (May 20, 2025): Freja added to roster, Reinhardt changes, general updates, and more

How to unlock Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2

Mercy's Mythic weapon skin can be unlocked exclusively using Mythic Prisms.

Mythic Prisms can be bought separately. There's no means for players to accumulate the in-game currency without spending real money.

Price

Here's how much it costs to get your hands on all variants of this Mythic-rarity cosmetic:

Ad
  • Variant One (Base): 50 Mythic Prisms
  • Variant Two: 10 Mythic Prisms
  • Variant Three: 10 Mythic Prisms
  • Variant Four: 10 Mythic Prisms

All in all, you have to spend a total of 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock every single variant.

Read more: Overwatch 2 patch notes (May 20, 2025): Street Fighter collab, Classic update, Hero balancing, and more

That's everything you need to know about the Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news and guides.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications