Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, how to unlock, and price

The highly anticipated Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 has finally arrived with the release of the Season 16 mid-season update. The patch introduces major hero-balancing changes across all casual and competitive modes, including Stadium. Additionally, the Street Fighter collaboration is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing all the new content.

This article delves into the details of Mercy’s Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2.

All variants of the Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2

The Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 has four unlockable variants (or levels).

The first is the base variant. As you spend Mythic currency on it, you will progressively unlock different customization options for the weapon, ultimately obtaining a fully customizable and unique cosmetic for her Caduceus Staff and Blaster.

According to the official patch notes, here are the variants that you can unlock for Mercy's new Mythic-rarity weapon skin:

Variant One – A Base of Hope: Gilded designs, glowing elements, and intricate Heart engravings bring Mercy’s Magitech legacy to life.

– A Base of Hope: Gilded designs, glowing elements, and intricate Heart engravings bring Mercy’s Magitech legacy to life. Variant Two – Eleos Awakens: Eleos reacts to your actions by perking up, spinning with joy, and celebrating your heroic moments.

– Eleos Awakens: Eleos reacts to your actions by perking up, spinning with joy, and celebrating your heroic moments. Variant Three – Flourishes of Mercy: Five randomized flourish animations add whimsy, wonder, and movement to your idle weapon moments.

– Flourishes of Mercy: Five randomized flourish animations add whimsy, wonder, and movement to your idle weapon moments. Variant Four – Magitech Mastery: Stunning ambient VFX fill your every step with sparkles, light, and floating hearts during healing or boosting.

How to unlock Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2

Mercy's Mythic weapon skin can be unlocked exclusively using Mythic Prisms.

Mythic Prisms can be bought separately. There's no means for players to accumulate the in-game currency without spending real money.

Price

Here's how much it costs to get your hands on all variants of this Mythic-rarity cosmetic:

Variant One (Base): 50 Mythic Prisms

50 Mythic Prisms Variant Two: 10 Mythic Prisms

10 Mythic Prisms Variant Three: 10 Mythic Prisms

10 Mythic Prisms Variant Four: 10 Mythic Prisms

All in all, you have to spend a total of 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock every single variant.

That's everything you need to know about the Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news and guides.

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

