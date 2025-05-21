Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, how to unlock, and price

The highly anticipated Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 has finally arrived with the release of the Season 16 mid-season update. The patch introduces major hero-balancing changes across all casual and competitive modes, including Stadium. Additionally, the Street Fighter collaboration is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing all the new content.
This article delves into the details of Mercy’s Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2.
All variants of the Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2
The Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 has four unlockable variants (or levels).
The first is the base variant. As you spend Mythic currency on it, you will progressively unlock different customization options for the weapon, ultimately obtaining a fully customizable and unique cosmetic for her Caduceus Staff and Blaster.
According to the official patch notes, here are the variants that you can unlock for Mercy's new Mythic-rarity weapon skin:
- Variant One – A Base of Hope: Gilded designs, glowing elements, and intricate Heart engravings bring Mercy’s Magitech legacy to life.
- Variant Two – Eleos Awakens: Eleos reacts to your actions by perking up, spinning with joy, and celebrating your heroic moments.
- Variant Three – Flourishes of Mercy: Five randomized flourish animations add whimsy, wonder, and movement to your idle weapon moments.
- Variant Four – Magitech Mastery: Stunning ambient VFX fill your every step with sparkles, light, and floating hearts during healing or boosting.
How to unlock Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2
Mercy's Mythic weapon skin can be unlocked exclusively using Mythic Prisms.
Mythic Prisms can be bought separately. There's no means for players to accumulate the in-game currency without spending real money.
Price
Here's how much it costs to get your hands on all variants of this Mythic-rarity cosmetic:
- Variant One (Base): 50 Mythic Prisms
- Variant Two: 10 Mythic Prisms
- Variant Three: 10 Mythic Prisms
- Variant Four: 10 Mythic Prisms
All in all, you have to spend a total of 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock every single variant.
