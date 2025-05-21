Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (May 20, 2025): Freja added to roster, Reinhardt changes, general updates, and more

New Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes were released on May 20, 2025. The latest update has introduced Freja into the game's growing roster and a ton of balance changes. Bug fixes and general updates have also been introduced to improve players' gameplay experience.

This article lists the official Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 20, 2025.

All Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 20, 2025

Here's a detailed look at every change in the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes:

Smashing - Power

Reduced Move Speed per stack to 1% (down from 2%)

Reduced Life Steal per stack to 3% (down from 5%)

Increased maximum stacks to 10 (up from 5)

Reduced duration to 2s (down from 3s)

To Me, My Friends! - Power

Increased healing based on Max Life to 4% (up from 3%)

Wilhelmwagen - Power

Decreased healing from damage mitigated to 5% (down from 15%)

Rocket Strike - Epic Hero Ability Item

Decreased Fire Strike Projectile Speed to 25% (down from 50%)

Decreased Ability Power to 10% (down from 20%)

Chimera's Maw - Rare Hero Ability Item

Decreased Ability Power to 5% (down from 10%)

Freja

Added to the Stadium Hero Roster

Cyclone - Power

New Stadium Power.

When you use Updraft, fire a Take Aim bolt at your crosshair.

Seekerpoint - Power

New Stadium Power.

When Take Aim bolt sticks an enemy, automatically fire 3 additional crossbow shots at them that deal 66% reduced damage

Seismic Shot - Power

New Stadium Power.

Take Aim explosion radius is increased by 33%. Double this if the bolt is stuck to a target.

Thread the Needle - Power

New Stadium Power

Take Aim bolts pierce enemies. Additional explosions deal 66% reduced damage.

Deep Pockets - Power

New Stadium Power

When you use an ability, restore 50% of your Max Ammo

Forager - Power

New Stadium Power

For 2 seconds after using Quick Dash. Revdraw Crossbow hits heal you for 3% of your Max Life

Peak Performance - Power

New Stadium Power

While firing Revdraw Crossbow your fall speed is decreased by 80%

Redux - Power

New Stadium Power

Revdraw Crossbow hits against targets stuck by a Take Aim bolt or Bola Shot reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 5% and refunds 1 ammo.

Volley à Deux - Power

New Stadium Power

Every fifth Revdraw Crossbow shot fires an additional 2 bolts in a spread that deal 50% reduced damage.

Lille Fælde - Power

New Stadium Power

After using Updraft, your next Take Aim while airborne fires a Bola Shot that deals 60% reduced damage instead of an explosive bolt.

So Cooked - Power

New Stadium Power

Bola Shot's damaging zone deals 50% more damage and lingers for 3 seconds. Bola shot eliminations count toward Bounty Hunting.

Mighty Gust - Power

New Stadium Power

Updraft launches a wind blast toward your crosshair, knocking back enemies and dealing 40 ability damage.

Tracker Tag - Rare Hero Weapon Item

New Rare Hero Weapon Item

30% Max Ammo

When Take Aim bolt sticks to an enemy, increase your Attack Speed by 20% for 3 seconds.

Slipstream Scarf - Rare Hero Weapon Item

New Rare Hero Weapon Item

25 Health

5% Weapon Power

25% Quick Dash Distance

Portable Zipline - Epic Hero Weapon Item

New Epic Hero Weapon Item

15% Weapon Power

Eliminations reset both charges of Quick Dash cooldown

Windwalker Boots - Rare Hero Ability Item

New Rare Hero Ability Item

25 Health

5% Cooldown Reduction

20% Updraft Height

Magnetic Maelstrom - Epic Hero Ability Item

New Epic Hero Ability Item

15% Ability Power

Bola Shot pulls in nearby enemies even when it misses

Hunter's Mark - Rare Hero Survival Item

New Rare Hero Survival Item

25 Health

Enemies with a Bounty of 75- or more are revealed to you within 40 meters. Eliminating them grants 250 additional Stadium Cash.

Aeroweave Cloak - Rare Hero Survival Item

New Rare Hero Survival Item

25 Health

100% Take Aim Slowed Momentum Duration

Tourniquet - Rare Hero Survival Item

New Rare Hero Survival Item

25 Health

After using Updraft, reset Quick Dash and gain 50 Overhealth for 5 seconds.

Toxin Tips - Epic Hero Survival Item

New Epic Hero Survival Item

50 Health

Take Aim bolts sticks and explosions slow enemies by 30% but takes 1 second longer to explode

Soldier: 76

Cratered - Power

Reduced increased Explosion Damage to 15% (down from 25%)

General updates in Stadium patch notes

Champion's Kit - Epic Ability Item

Increased cost to 14000 (up from 13500)

Decreased Ability Power to 35% (down from 40%)

The Closer - Epic Weapon Item

Increased cost to 14500 (up from 13000)

Eye of the Spider - Epic Weapon Item

Increased cost to 14000 (up from 13500)

Nano Cola - Rare Ability Item

Increased cost to 6000 (up from 5500)

Talon Modification Module - Rare General Weapon Item

Increased cost to 6000 (up from 5500)

Gloomgauntlet - Epic Survival Item

Increased cost to 10000 (up from 9500)

Icy Coolant - Rare Weapon Item

Increased cost to 5500 (up from 5000)

Multi-Tool - Rare Ability Item

Decreased cost to 4500 (down from 5000)

Decreased Cooldown Reduction to 5% (down from 10%)

Increased Ability Power to 10% (up from 5%)

Bloodbound - Epic Survival Item

Decreased cost to 9000 (down from 9500)

Geneticist's Vial - Epic Survival Item

Increased Life after reviving to 250 (up from 200)

Electrolytes - Common Survival Item

Now gives 100 Overhealth every time you respawn (instead of just at the start of the round).

Increased cost to 1500 (up from 1000)

Adrenaline Shot – Common Survival Item

Increased Health to 25 (up from 10)

Increased cost to 1500 (up from 1000)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a visual issue causing the Rank Progress bar to show incorrect Stadium Points after a match.

Fixed an issue with Competitive title rewards displaying the wrong role in stadium.

Fixed an issue with Zarya not working with Codebreaker item.

Fixed and issue where the mercy rule would activate inconsistently.

Fixed an issue with Mercy's First Responder power.

Fixed an issue where the armory could load in an incomplete state.

Fixed an issue where the Better Together challenge was not tracking for D.VA players under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the Better Together challenge was not counting towards MVP or Star of the Show challenges.

Fixed an issue that occurs when Soldier uses the On Me power with both Vishkar Condenser and Vital-E-Tee mods together.

Fixed an issue that occurs when Junker Queen uses both the Reckoner's Roar power and Cybervenom mod.

Fixed an issue that occurs when Ana uses both Comfy Cloud and Dreamy powers.

Fixed an issue that occurs when Mei uses both the Coulder power and Cybervenom mod.

Fixed an issue with Freja's animation while holding down her secondary fire.

Fixed an issue with Mercy's Equivalent Exchange mod and this has now been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue with Genji's Deflect-O-Bot power and this has now been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where Moira's Empowering You power would not play hit markers when the buffed ally dealt damage.

Fixed an issue where Zarya's Hybrid Battery item wouldn't reset energy to 0 when sold.

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 20, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

