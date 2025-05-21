Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (May 20, 2025): Freja added to roster, Reinhardt changes, general updates, and more

New Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes were released on May 20, 2025. The latest update has introduced Freja into the game's growing roster and a ton of balance changes. Bug fixes and general updates have also been introduced to improve players' gameplay experience.
This article lists the official Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 20, 2025.
All Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 20, 2025
Here's a detailed look at every change in the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes:
Smashing - Power
- Reduced Move Speed per stack to 1% (down from 2%)
- Reduced Life Steal per stack to 3% (down from 5%)
- Increased maximum stacks to 10 (up from 5)
- Reduced duration to 2s (down from 3s)
To Me, My Friends! - Power
- Increased healing based on Max Life to 4% (up from 3%)
Wilhelmwagen - Power
- Decreased healing from damage mitigated to 5% (down from 15%)
Rocket Strike - Epic Hero Ability Item
- Decreased Fire Strike Projectile Speed to 25% (down from 50%)
- Decreased Ability Power to 10% (down from 20%)
Chimera's Maw - Rare Hero Ability Item
- Decreased Ability Power to 5% (down from 10%)
Freja
- Added to the Stadium Hero Roster
Cyclone - Power
- New Stadium Power.
- When you use Updraft, fire a Take Aim bolt at your crosshair.
Seekerpoint - Power
- New Stadium Power.
- When Take Aim bolt sticks an enemy, automatically fire 3 additional crossbow shots at them that deal 66% reduced damage
Seismic Shot - Power
- New Stadium Power.
- Take Aim explosion radius is increased by 33%. Double this if the bolt is stuck to a target.
Thread the Needle - Power
- New Stadium Power
- Take Aim bolts pierce enemies. Additional explosions deal 66% reduced damage.
Deep Pockets - Power
- New Stadium Power
- When you use an ability, restore 50% of your Max Ammo
Forager - Power
- New Stadium Power
- For 2 seconds after using Quick Dash. Revdraw Crossbow hits heal you for 3% of your Max Life
Peak Performance - Power
- New Stadium Power
- While firing Revdraw Crossbow your fall speed is decreased by 80%
Redux - Power
- New Stadium Power
- Revdraw Crossbow hits against targets stuck by a Take Aim bolt or Bola Shot reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 5% and refunds 1 ammo.
Volley à Deux - Power
- New Stadium Power
- Every fifth Revdraw Crossbow shot fires an additional 2 bolts in a spread that deal 50% reduced damage.
Lille Fælde - Power
- New Stadium Power
- After using Updraft, your next Take Aim while airborne fires a Bola Shot that deals 60% reduced damage instead of an explosive bolt.
So Cooked - Power
- New Stadium Power
- Bola Shot's damaging zone deals 50% more damage and lingers for 3 seconds. Bola shot eliminations count toward Bounty Hunting.
Mighty Gust - Power
- New Stadium Power
- Updraft launches a wind blast toward your crosshair, knocking back enemies and dealing 40 ability damage.
Tracker Tag - Rare Hero Weapon Item
- New Rare Hero Weapon Item
- 30% Max Ammo
- When Take Aim bolt sticks to an enemy, increase your Attack Speed by 20% for 3 seconds.
Slipstream Scarf - Rare Hero Weapon Item
- New Rare Hero Weapon Item
- 25 Health
- 5% Weapon Power
- 25% Quick Dash Distance
Portable Zipline - Epic Hero Weapon Item
- New Epic Hero Weapon Item
- 15% Weapon Power
- Eliminations reset both charges of Quick Dash cooldown
Windwalker Boots - Rare Hero Ability Item
- New Rare Hero Ability Item
- 25 Health
- 5% Cooldown Reduction
- 20% Updraft Height
Magnetic Maelstrom - Epic Hero Ability Item
- New Epic Hero Ability Item
- 15% Ability Power
- Bola Shot pulls in nearby enemies even when it misses
Hunter's Mark - Rare Hero Survival Item
- New Rare Hero Survival Item
- 25 Health
- Enemies with a Bounty of 75- or more are revealed to you within 40 meters. Eliminating them grants 250 additional Stadium Cash.
Aeroweave Cloak - Rare Hero Survival Item
- New Rare Hero Survival Item
- 25 Health
- 100% Take Aim Slowed Momentum Duration
Tourniquet - Rare Hero Survival Item
- New Rare Hero Survival Item
- 25 Health
- After using Updraft, reset Quick Dash and gain 50 Overhealth for 5 seconds.
Toxin Tips - Epic Hero Survival Item
- New Epic Hero Survival Item
- 50 Health
- Take Aim bolts sticks and explosions slow enemies by 30% but takes 1 second longer to explode
Soldier: 76
Cratered - Power
- Reduced increased Explosion Damage to 15% (down from 25%)
General updates in Stadium patch notes
Champion's Kit - Epic Ability Item
- Increased cost to 14000 (up from 13500)
- Decreased Ability Power to 35% (down from 40%)
The Closer - Epic Weapon Item
- Increased cost to 14500 (up from 13000)
Eye of the Spider - Epic Weapon Item
- Increased cost to 14000 (up from 13500)
Nano Cola - Rare Ability Item
- Increased cost to 6000 (up from 5500)
Talon Modification Module - Rare General Weapon Item
- Increased cost to 6000 (up from 5500)
Gloomgauntlet - Epic Survival Item
- Increased cost to 10000 (up from 9500)
Icy Coolant - Rare Weapon Item
- Increased cost to 5500 (up from 5000)
Multi-Tool - Rare Ability Item
- Decreased cost to 4500 (down from 5000)
- Decreased Cooldown Reduction to 5% (down from 10%)
- Increased Ability Power to 10% (up from 5%)
Bloodbound - Epic Survival Item
- Decreased cost to 9000 (down from 9500)
Geneticist's Vial - Epic Survival Item
- Increased Life after reviving to 250 (up from 200)
Electrolytes - Common Survival Item
- Now gives 100 Overhealth every time you respawn (instead of just at the start of the round).
- Increased cost to 1500 (up from 1000)
Adrenaline Shot – Common Survival Item
- Increased Health to 25 (up from 10)
- Increased cost to 1500 (up from 1000)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual issue causing the Rank Progress bar to show incorrect Stadium Points after a match.
- Fixed an issue with Competitive title rewards displaying the wrong role in stadium.
- Fixed an issue with Zarya not working with Codebreaker item.
- Fixed and issue where the mercy rule would activate inconsistently.
- Fixed an issue with Mercy's First Responder power.
- Fixed an issue where the armory could load in an incomplete state.
- Fixed an issue where the Better Together challenge was not tracking for D.VA players under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the Better Together challenge was not counting towards MVP or Star of the Show challenges.
- Fixed an issue that occurs when Soldier uses the On Me power with both Vishkar Condenser and Vital-E-Tee mods together.
- Fixed an issue that occurs when Junker Queen uses both the Reckoner's Roar power and Cybervenom mod.
- Fixed an issue that occurs when Ana uses both Comfy Cloud and Dreamy powers.
- Fixed an issue that occurs when Mei uses both the Coulder power and Cybervenom mod.
- Fixed an issue with Freja's animation while holding down her secondary fire.
- Fixed an issue with Mercy's Equivalent Exchange mod and this has now been re-enabled.
- Fixed an issue with Genji's Deflect-O-Bot power and this has now been re-enabled.
- Fixed an issue where Moira's Empowering You power would not play hit markers when the buffed ally dealt damage.
- Fixed an issue where Zarya's Hybrid Battery item wouldn't reset energy to 0 when sold.
That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 20, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
