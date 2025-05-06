Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collab leaked

In a surprising turn of events, PlayStation appears to have accidentally leaked details about an upcoming collaboration event between Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6. Many users witnessed the leaked information on the PSN website. As a result, crucial information regarding dates, rewards, and events has come to light, spreading excitement among fans.

Read on to learn more about the leaked collab between Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6.

Note: This article is based on leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt until there's any official confirmation.

A new collaboration between Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6 is arriving soon

A new collaboration between Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6 is seemingly arriving soon. Popular data miner @X0X_LEAK on X shared a screenshot of the page, indicating that the collab was set to drop mid-season.

Another leaker, @Llamalaxy, suggested that some leaked filenames were coded as "24apr25," suggesting the collaboration was initially supposed to arrive on April 24, 2025. However, they also mentioned that the anticipated date might be May 20, 2025. The leaked image revealed crucial information regarding the mid-season update, stating “Mid-Season Magic is alive.”

Players can look forward to a new Stadium event coming as part of the collaboration, along with new skins, such as the Dokiwatch Mythic Mercy weapon skin. Whether this leak was intentional or accidental remains unconfirmed, but players can expect to get some official confirmation soon as the mid-season update approaches.

