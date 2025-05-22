A new set of Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops has gone live with the debut of the Season 16 mid-season update for the title. This collaboration between Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch.tv provides players with an opportunity to get their hands on a plethora of free skins and in-game items, and serves as a fantastic incentive for players to invest some time into watching the game's content.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the latest Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops and how you can get your hands on them.

Duration of Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops (Season 16 mid-season update)

The latest wave of Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops has gone live on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST and will stay live until Monday, June 2, 12:28 PM IST. If you want to get your hands on the freebies, you have to unlock them during the time period mentioned above. Beyond the prescribed limit, you will not be able to redeem any of the items offered in this promoton.

What's included in the Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season Twitch Drops?

This time around, Blizzard Entertainment is offering the following collectible items with their collaboration with Twitch.tv:

1 Epic Lootbox

1 Lootbox

Once you get your hands on these Lootboxes, you can then open them later to unveil in-game goodies, starting from common skins, items, banners, and much more, to Legendary rarity items.

How to unlock

Now, to get your hands on the aforementioned Twitch drops, you have to spend a dedicated amount of time watching 'drops-enabled' Overwatch 2 streams exclusively on Twitch.tv. Each Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops reward has its designated watchtime requirement, and once you fulfill that, you can get your hands on this item.

Here are the watchtime requirements for both drops:

1 Lootbox: Watch 'drops-enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 2 hours

Watch 'drops-enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 2 hours 1 Epic Lootbox: Watch 'drops-enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 5 hours

Below, you will find a step-by-step guide to redeem these rewards:

Open Twitch.tv on your phone or your preferred browser. Proceed to log in to your account. Once done, head to your favorite OW2 creator's stream, and see if they have the 'drops-enabled' tag. If they do, proceed to watch their stream for a total of 7 hours. Upon completing the watchtime requirement for both items, click on your 'profile' icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Head to the 'Drops & Rewards' tab. Here, you can click on the 'Claim' button to successfully redeem both rewards.

Upon following these steps, you will be able to get your hands on the newly launched Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

