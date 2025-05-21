Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update: OW Classic returns, free Epic lootboxes, Mercy Mythic weapon skin, and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update is finally here, bringing several new attractions like a new mythic weapon, free lootboxes of epic rarity, and OW classic. Fans of Overwatch who enjoy Street Fighter are also in for a treat as the new Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6 collab hits stores. This mid-season update has a lot more to offer both in terms of cosmetics and free rewards that can be earned from various game modes.

This article will go over the Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update and everything that it has to offer.

OW Classic in Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update

The OW Classic game mode returning in this mid-season update will feature a fan-favorite patch from October 2020 and include 6v6 format alongside the meta and balancing updates players had back then.

Overwatch Classic game mode is set to bring back a patch from 2020 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This game mode will have the followiong balancing changes:

Baptiste: Faster shots and increased heals. His primary fire now hits harder, with snappier recovery and even more healing to keep your team alive and kicking.

Faster shots and increased heals. His primary fire now hits harder, with snappier recovery and even more healing to keep your team alive and kicking. Brigitte: Buffed up and back in the fray. Increased base health makes Brigitte sturdier than ever, ready to hold the line like a true frontline brawler.

Buffed up and back in the fray. Increased base health makes Brigitte sturdier than ever, ready to hold the line like a true frontline brawler. Mei: Chill, freeze, repeat. Mei now regens ammo during Cryo-Freeze and can throw up Ice Walls more often, turning defense into her best offense.

Chill, freeze, repeat. Mei now regens ammo during Cryo-Freeze and can throw up Ice Walls more often, turning defense into her best offense. Symmetra: Stronger shields, stronger hold. Symmetra’s base shield boost gives her extra staying power when locking down space.

Stronger shields, stronger hold. Symmetra’s base shield boost gives her extra staying power when locking down space. Widowmaker: Base health adjustments bring Widow into sharper focus, refining her risk-reward balance without dulling her edge.

The OW Classic: October 2020 limited time event will run from May 20 to June 2, 2025. Veterans of classic OW1 as well as new players from Overwatch 2 will be able to hop onto a time machine and experience what this hero-shooter had to offer half a decade ago.

New Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update

Following the Dokiwatch bundle's magical path, the new Mercy Mythic weapon, Merciful Magitech, brings more sparkle onto the battlefield. This new weapon skin features Eleos, the Hamster of Benevolence, on both the Caduceus staff and Blaster.

New Mercy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like other Mythic weapons skins, the new Magitech Mercy weapon skin has four levels of upgrades:

Level One – Weapon skin that can be equipped with any character cosmetic (50 Mythic prisms)

– Weapon skin that can be equipped with any character cosmetic (50 Mythic prisms) Level Two – Reactivity effects when the weapon and blaster are put to use (10 Mythic prisms)

– Reactivity effects when the weapon and blaster are put to use (10 Mythic prisms) Level Three – Five randomized flourish animations by pressing reload or next weapon, can be toggled (10 Mythic prisms)

– Five randomized flourish animations by pressing reload or next weapon, can be toggled (10 Mythic prisms) Level Four – New animations on eliminations and assists (10 Mythic prisms)

Free epic lootboxes in Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update

With the new Stadium and OW Classic events live, there are various challenges exclusive to these game modes that are offering free Epic lootboxes. Currently, three Epic lootboxes are to be earned from Overwatch Stadium and OW Classic game mode. These challenges are as follows:

OW Classic - Play 50 matches in this game mode.

Stadium - Complete 15 matches in this game mode.

Stadium - Complete 2 matches in this game mode in a group.

In all of the challenges mentioned above, winning a match grants double progress. This allows players to get rewarded with faster challenge progression for performing well.

Pride 2025 in Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update

Celebrate Pride with Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pride 2025 is an opportunity to honor the diverse community of Overwatch 2 and standing proud. Blizzard will offer players an oppurtunity to share their colors, love and head onto the battlefield with Pride in their hearts. More updates on this event will be showcased in an upcoming blogpost.

Palace Royals Mega Bundle in Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season update

From June 3 to 22, 2025, players will be able to access a new mega bundle that will bring a regal aesthetic to four characters in the Overwatch roster.

Palace Royals Mega Bundle coming later on June 3, 2025 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The four characters receiving skins in this mega bundle are

Lifeweaver

Hanzo

Lucio

Mercy

These Royalty skins will arrive more than a week later and replace the Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6 collab bundles in the shop.

