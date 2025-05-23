Are Splitgate 2 Open Beta servers back? 

The Splitgate 2 Open Beta servers went offline shortly after their launch on May 22, 2025. The issue was acknowledged by the official Splitgate 2 Status handle on X, where it was revealed that the game will be going offline for a temporary period. The developers are working to fix and stabilize the beta version of Splitgate 2, and the game will be back when the issue gets resolved. However, its servers aren't online at the moment.

This article takes a look at the Splitgate 2 Open Beta downtime and how players can check the server status.

How to check Splitgate 2 Open Beta server status

Players can check Splitgate 2 Open Beta's server status by going to the official Splitgate 2 Status handle on X, which posts regular updates and real-time status about the game. Those who don't have access to X can use credible third-party sites like Downdetector that share real-time problems and outage monitoring of many multiplayer games. The official Splitgate 2 Discord server also shares regular updates about the game.

1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx also reached out to the playerbase on X, issuing an apology for the unforeseen outage after only 24 hours since the release of Splitgate 2 Open Beta. He assured the players facing trouble with in-game transactions that their purchases would be added to their accounts. Prolux also addressed the issues with cosmetic skins, where some players were unable to receive them in the game; he stated that the team is working to fix that problem in a future update.

However, the developers have not yet provided a timeline for when the game servers will return online. They have, however, requested gamers to report and provide feedback regarding the game via bug reports, as this will help them fix the errors in the Open Beta.

That's all we know about the current Splitgate 2 Open Beta server status.

