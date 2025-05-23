Will Splitgate 2 Open Beta progress carry over to launch?

Yes, Splitgate 2 Open Beta progression will carry over to the launch of the full game. This was confirmed in the recent blog that was published on the game’s official website. The blog also highlighted that the Open Beta test phase would continue till the game is fully released to allow players to experience the new portal-based shooter environment. The developers will likely be taking notes to deploy patches for the game as well during the testing period to fine-tune the final game.
This article will highlight the carryover of Splitgate 2 Open Beta progression to the launch.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Will Splitgate 2 Open Beta progression reset on launch?
As mentioned earlier, player progression in Splitgate 2 Open Beta will not be reset on launch. Although the main blog on the website did not have a dedicated section for this query in the gameplay content area, the devs added a short set of FAQs to help fans maintain clarity about most of the things related to the game itself.
The answer to the FAQ about progression reset was prompt, and only informed that it would not be reset. There was no extra information provided about any exceptions, or whether only certain items or progress would be preserved to carry over to the full game. Fans can expect to see all of their achievements, weapons, factions, and challenge progress to remain untouched. However, there is a chance that the devs may need to provide reworks, which may result in the loss of parts of the game’s progression.
Also read: Splitgate 2 server status; Are the servers offline?
The game entered the beta test phase with a long list of new gameplay content and expanded on the playlists that were available in the alpha stage. One of the biggest features in the game is the integration of a map creator that the community can use to design their arenas and then share them with others. Fortunately, you can invite your friends or other squad members to create a map instead of doing all the work by yourself.
The devs have also brought back some of the maps that were very popular in the prequel and tweaked them to fit into the new game. The presence of a bigger map pool is also a great feature for a shooter title in the beta phase. The game also has a mini-battle pass that fans can purchase and complete for rewards.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- How to participate in Splitgate 2 Open Beta
- Splitgate 2 Open Beta Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get
- Splitgate 2 Open Beta: The Lab, Onslaught mode, new Power Weapon, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.