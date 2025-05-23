Will Splitgate 2 Open Beta progress carry over to launch?

Yes, Splitgate 2 Open Beta progression will carry over to the launch of the full game. This was confirmed in the recent blog that was published on the game’s official website. The blog also highlighted that the Open Beta test phase would continue till the game is fully released to allow players to experience the new portal-based shooter environment. The developers will likely be taking notes to deploy patches for the game as well during the testing period to fine-tune the final game.

Ad

This article will highlight the carryover of Splitgate 2 Open Beta progression to the launch.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Will Splitgate 2 Open Beta progression reset on launch?

As mentioned earlier, player progression in Splitgate 2 Open Beta will not be reset on launch. Although the main blog on the website did not have a dedicated section for this query in the gameplay content area, the devs added a short set of FAQs to help fans maintain clarity about most of the things related to the game itself.

Ad

Trending

The answer to the FAQ about progression reset was prompt, and only informed that it would not be reset. There was no extra information provided about any exceptions, or whether only certain items or progress would be preserved to carry over to the full game. Fans can expect to see all of their achievements, weapons, factions, and challenge progress to remain untouched. However, there is a chance that the devs may need to provide reworks, which may result in the loss of parts of the game’s progression.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Splitgate 2 server status; Are the servers offline?

The game entered the beta test phase with a long list of new gameplay content and expanded on the playlists that were available in the alpha stage. One of the biggest features in the game is the integration of a map creator that the community can use to design their arenas and then share them with others. Fortunately, you can invite your friends or other squad members to create a map instead of doing all the work by yourself.

Ad

The devs have also brought back some of the maps that were very popular in the prequel and tweaked them to fit into the new game. The presence of a bigger map pool is also a great feature for a shooter title in the beta phase. The game also has a mini-battle pass that fans can purchase and complete for rewards.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.