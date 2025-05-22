Splitgate 2 Open Beta Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Splitgate 2 Open Beta is finally here, and to celebrate, 1047 Games has launched a huge Twitch Drops event. There are tons of rewards for players to unlock, from weapon skins to outfits. The event was officially announced through the game’s X account, and the first round of drops are going live on May 22, 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about the Splitgate 2 Open Beta Twitch Drops.
Splitgate 2 Open Beta Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know
Before you can start earning rewards, make sure to connect your 1047 Games account with your Twitch account. Additionally, there are two types of rewards available, one for simply watching live streams and the other one for subscribing to streamers on Twitch.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a stepwise guide to link your 1047 Games account with Twitch:
- Log in or sign up for a 1047 Games account on the official website here.
- In the Linked Accounts tab, find the Twitch logo and click on the Link button.
- You will be redirected to the Twitch website in a separate window.
- Click on the purple Authorise button and your accounts will be linked.
Viewer drops
The Splitgate 2 Open Beta Twitch Drops will be available during specific rounds. Each round lasts two weeks and offers three unique rewards. For the Viewer Drops, you simply have to watch any of the streamers playing Splitgate 2 on Twitch. Here are all the rewards:
Round 1 (May 22 to June 5, 2025)
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 2 hours: Meridian Banner
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 4 hours: Blob Fish Charm
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 5 hours: Haunt Synapse Weapon Skin
Round 2 (June 5 to 19, 2025)
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 2 hours: Sabrask Banner
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 4 hours: Chili Pepper Charm
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 5 hours: Haunt Rattler Weapon Skin
Round 3 (June 19 to July 3, 2025)
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 2 hours: Aeros Banner
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 4 hours: Basketball Charm
- Watch Splitgate 2 for 5 hours: Haunt Tempo Weapon Skin
Subscriber Drops
In addition to watch-time rewards, you can earn Character Skins by subscribing to eligible Splitgate 2 Twitch streamers. Gifting or purchasing two Twitch subs will unlock exclusive skins. Unlike the Viewer Drops, these drop rounds will be seven days long each.
You can only earn one character skin during a round of Twitch Drops even if you purchase or gift more than two subs, it won't carry over to the next round of drops either.
Round 1 (May 22 to 29, 2025)
- 2 Twitch subs for eligible streamers: Ember Character Skin
Round 2 (May 29 to June 5, 2025)
- 2 Twitch subs for eligible streamers: Ada Character Skin
Round 3 (June 5 to 12, 2025)
- 2 Twitch subs for eligible streamers: Rally Character Skin
As mentioned, only purchasing or gifting subs to eligible streamers would count. The official list of eligible Splitgate 2 Open Beta streamers can be found here.
The Tier 1 Twitch subscription costs $5.99 per month in the United States. However, the price differs from country to country based on the viewer's local currency.
That's everything you need to know about the Splitgate 2 Open Beta Twitch Drops. These exclusive cosmetics will not return in the in-game shop as purchasable items in the future.
Read more articles here:
- How to participate in Splitgate 2 Open Beta
- Is Splitgate 2 coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5?
- Splitgate 2's associate producer confirms the official release window for the game
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.