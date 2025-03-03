Splitgate 2's associate producer confirms the official release window for the game

The Associate Producer of Splitgate 2 has taken to X and confirmed a release window for the upcoming free-to-play shooter from 1047 Games. Jesse Gryphon stated that players can finally expect the portal-based shooter to arrive before November 2025. This fast-paced hero shooter focuses on the use of portals to teleport across the arena to either close the gap between your targets or make flashy escapes to confuse your opponents.

Ad

Splitgate 2 is set to arrive with some unique features that were explored by players joining the Open Alpha. These make it an anticipated title in the multiplayer shooter scene.

In this article, we will further examine this upcoming free-to-play title from 1047 Games.

Splitgate 2 is set to release before Q4 2025

Splitgate 2 brings a breath of fresh air with its diversity of game modes. The Multi-Team Portal Warfare game mode stands out as one of the most fun modes interested players can try.

Ad

Trending

It's an arena shooter reminiscent of the early Halo games, with a portal mechanism similar to that of the "Portal" series, which revolutionized mobility and turned every battle on its head. As evident from its open alpha playtests, Splitgate 2 is a unique take on multiplayer shooters.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With a recent tweet on the social media platform X, the Associate Producer of the game stated that fans eagerly awaiting the full release of Splitgate 2 need not wait till Q4 2025, as the game is set to arrive before November of this year. The free-to-play model, as well as the addition of cross-play, makes Splitgate 2 an enticing title for players to try out without having to spend a dime out of their pockets.

Ad

Minimum and recommended system requirements

Use portals to gain an advantage over your opponents in the arena (Image via 1047 Games)

The minimum system requirements for 1047 Games' fast-paced shooter are as follows:

Ad

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i3-6100 or Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i3-6100 or Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Graphics processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Network: Internet connection is required

The recommended system requirements for the game are as follows:

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K or Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5-6600K or Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Graphics processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Network: Internet connection is required

Even though the game is built using Unreal Engine 5, this free-to-play shooter features some modest system requirements for both the minimum and recommended categories, thus making it accessible and playable for a wide range of systems around the globe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.