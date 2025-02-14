Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test: Start date and how to access

The Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test has been announced, allowing players to access the game before the official release. The test will start on February 27, 2025, and will be completely free and open for all. Splitgate 2 is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by 1047 Games. Building upon the success of its predecessor, Splitgate 2 introduces new game modes, maps, and weapons, enhancing the portal-based combat experience.

On that note, this article will help you know more about the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test.

Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test: Everything you need to know

Splitgate is an FPS shooter that combines fast-paced combat with portal mechanics, allowing players to create portals for strategic movement and attacks. It is quite a successful game with "Very Positive" reviews on Steam from over 100,000 unique players. Considering this, the hype around the sequel is pretty huge.

The developer announced the open playtesting via the official Splitgate 2 account on X, gaining over 3,200 likes and hundreds of comments pretty quickly.

Start date

As mentioned before, the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test will begin on February 27, 2025. However, the exact timing isn't known yet. The test will officially conclude on March 2, 2025. The planned release for the final game has not been revealed yet.

How to access

Follow these steps to access the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test on PC:

Visit the Steam Store and search for Splitgate 2.

Scroll down and click on Add to Wishlist.

Similarly, you can add Splitgate 2 to your wishlist on PS and Xbox by visiting the following links:

Considering this is an open test, you won't require special permission and the game will be automatically added to your library on the release date. Keep an eye on the notifications of your desired store to see when Splitgate 2 is accessible.

System requirements

Here are the system requirements to play the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test on PC:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 RAM: 8 GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 RAM: 12 GB

That's all you need to know regarding the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test. Do note that an active internet connection is required at all times while playing. Moreover, the storage space requirements are not mentioned yet.

