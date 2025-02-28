How to join Splitgate 2 Open Alpha

Splitgate 2 Open Alpha launched on February 27, 2025, allowing you to play the shooter and experience its multiple game modes. This four-day testing phase will conclude on March 2, 2025, and is available to anyone with a Steam account, a PlayStation 5, or an Xbox Series X|S.

Ad

This article goes over the process of joining the Open Alpha stage of Splitgate 2.

How to enter the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha phase

To play the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha, all you need to do is download the game from your Steam profile, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Game Store.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Follow these steps to do so:

Based on your platform, open Steam, PlayStation Store, or Game Store. Note that the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha is only available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Look for Splitgate 2 through the search option and download the game. This will give you free access to the Open Alpha phase.

On Steam, you may have to ask for access by clicking on the 'Request Access' button. However, you will receive access immediately.

Now, download the game to start playing.

Ad

Playing the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha doesn't involve any complex steps. Both the game and its alpha phase are free to play, and the developers at 1047 Games have ensured that the game is accessible to everyone. There is no need to fill out any forms or complete any registration tasks before you start playing. Simply download the game and begin.

The alpha testing phase will only last four days. During this period, players will also have the opportunity to earn rewards by watching game-related livestreams on Twitch.

Ad

Currently, the Splitgate 2 Twitch drops include the Aeros Hunt Cadence skin. Additionally, if you kill one of the developers during the testing phase, you can earn a special Dev Killer skin.

Read more FPS-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.