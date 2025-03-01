Yes, Splitgate 2 has cross-play. The game's Open Alpha phase kicked off on February 27, 2025, and will continue till March 2, 2025. It is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and players can access cross-play across all these platforms.

Ad

Splitgate 2 currently does not have a fixed release date. However, it is slated for launch in 2025.

Does Splitgate 2 have cross-play enabled?

Splitgate 2 is a free-to-play game that will be available on consoles and PC alike. Currently, only the game's Open Alpha version is live, which players can access for free.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During this testing phase, players can engage in cross-play among all the available platforms. While Splitgate 2 is only available on new-gen consoles now, it will eventually arrive on older gen devices as well.

The game features Multi-Team Portal Warfare on a massive map meant for 8v8v8 matches. It will have game modes such as Multi-Team Hotzone, Multi-Team Domination, and Multi-Team Deathmatch. Moreover, it will feature two Arena Modes: Splitball and Firecracker. According to the developers at 1047 Games, despite all the new modes, maps, and weapons, this isn't even half the content Splitgate 2 will offer.

Ad

Players will most likely get a taste of the game after its full release, which is yet to be revealed. However, during the short Open Alpha period, you can get a chance to get a special Twitch drop by watching your favorite streamers play the game live. The reward will be a Haunt Cadence skin for the Aeros carbine.

Furthermore, during the alpha stage, you may encounter Splitgate developers playing the game. Eliminating the devs will reward you with the Dev Killer costumes, making you stand out from the rest of the players. However, these challenges are as short lived as the Open Alpha stage. Therefore, it's best to start playing before March 2, 2025.

Ad

Read more FPS articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.