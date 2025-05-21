Splitgate 2 Open Beta: Release date and what to expect

Splitgate 2 Open Beta is set to go live for all regions on Thursday, May 22, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST, leaving fans excited for what the developers have to offer. Combining elements from Halo and Portal, the original title offered a unique first-person shooter experience. However, the sequel has much more in store, and we're certain it will be fun to play.

This article explores the Splitgate 2 Open Beta release date and time for all regions, and what players can expect from this new title.

When does Splitgate 2 Open Beta release?

Trending

As per its official X page, Splitgate 2 Open Beta will go live for all regions on Thursday, May 22, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. The game will have a synchronised global launch sequence.

These are the release dates and times for the game's beta release:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) May 22, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT) May 22, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT) May 22, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET) May 22, 2025, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 22, 2025, at 4 pm Eastern European Time (EET) May 22, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 22, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 22, 2025, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) May 23, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 23, 2025, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 23, 2025, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) May 23, 2025, at 4 am

Read more: Splitgate 2's associate producer confirms the official release window for the game

What can we expect from Splitgate 2 Open Beta?

1047 Games' brand-new FPS will be available for different platforms, namely PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Expand Tweet

Upon its Open Beta launch, players can expect at least 25 weapons. Beyond that, there will be at least 15 maps and more than 10 playable game modes.

Furthermore, there will be an exclusive battle pass during the open beta, all of which will go live as soon as the title debuts on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Inspired primarily by Halo, Splitgate 2 ticks many boxes when it comes to mechanical aiming skills, and just pure, raw, fun. We have high expectations for the game, and we expect the Open Beta to be successful.

That's all we currently know about the upcoming Open Beta for Splitgate 2.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.