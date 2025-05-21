Splitgate 2 Open Beta: Release date and what to expect

Splitgate 2 Open Beta is set to go live for all regions on Thursday, May 22, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST, leaving fans excited for what the developers have to offer. Combining elements from Halo and Portal, the original title offered a unique first-person shooter experience. However, the sequel has much more in store, and we're certain it will be fun to play.
This article explores the Splitgate 2 Open Beta release date and time for all regions, and what players can expect from this new title.
When does Splitgate 2 Open Beta release?
As per its official X page, Splitgate 2 Open Beta will go live for all regions on Thursday, May 22, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. The game will have a synchronised global launch sequence.
These are the release dates and times for the game's beta release:
What can we expect from Splitgate 2 Open Beta?
1047 Games' brand-new FPS will be available for different platforms, namely PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).
Upon its Open Beta launch, players can expect at least 25 weapons. Beyond that, there will be at least 15 maps and more than 10 playable game modes.
Furthermore, there will be an exclusive battle pass during the open beta, all of which will go live as soon as the title debuts on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Inspired primarily by Halo, Splitgate 2 ticks many boxes when it comes to mechanical aiming skills, and just pure, raw, fun. We have high expectations for the game, and we expect the Open Beta to be successful.
That's all we currently know about the upcoming Open Beta for Splitgate 2.
