How to participate in Splitgate 2 Open Beta

Splitgate 2 Open Beta is right around the corner and is ready to launch on May 22, 2025. The developers are bringing a new feature called The Lab to the title, where fans can participate and create maps to their liking. While map-making has been around in many multiplayer games, Splitgate 2’s unique mechanics can potentially make it the best one yet.

Ad

After the successful completion of the Alpha test phase in February 2025, the developers are introducing more gameplay content for the community to experience in the Open Beta.

This article will highlight how you can participate in the Splitgate 2 Open Beta.

How to join Splitgate 2 Open Beta

Here is a quick guide you can use to participate in the Splitgate 2 Open Beta:

Boot up your preferred device and visit the respective store on the platform, or access the Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games on your PC.

Use the search function to look for the game in the stores and then wishlist it (if the Open Beta has not yet launched in your region).

As soon as the beta test phase begins, the game will be available for download. Once it is available, you can simply install and start playing the title.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Does Splitgate 2 have cross-play?

Splitgate 2 Open Beta is slated to run till the full game is released. This long Open Beta test for the upcoming free-to-play shooter title could also be why the devs are making it available on a wide array of platforms.

As announced in the official X post by 1047 Games, Splitgate 2 Open Beta will be supported on PC (through Steam, Epic Games, and Microsoft Store), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and even the Steam Deck (via Proton).

Ad

The title also has a crossplay feature, which can benefit from the selection of all these platforms, as fans can play with different groups without having to worry about having the same devices. The exact release date of Splitgate 2 has not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.

However, the devs did confirm that the game may be fully released in the summer of 2025. Fans can wishlist the game on the official Splitgate website to receive more information about the upcoming shooter.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.