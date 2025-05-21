How to participate in Splitgate 2 Open Beta

Splitgate 2 Open Beta is right around the corner and is ready to launch on May 22, 2025. The developers are bringing a new feature called The Lab to the title, where fans can participate and create maps to their liking. While map-making has been around in many multiplayer games, Splitgate 2’s unique mechanics can potentially make it the best one yet.
After the successful completion of the Alpha test phase in February 2025, the developers are introducing more gameplay content for the community to experience in the Open Beta.
This article will highlight how you can participate in the Splitgate 2 Open Beta.
How to join Splitgate 2 Open Beta
Here is a quick guide you can use to participate in the Splitgate 2 Open Beta:
- Boot up your preferred device and visit the respective store on the platform, or access the Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games on your PC.
- Use the search function to look for the game in the stores and then wishlist it (if the Open Beta has not yet launched in your region).
- As soon as the beta test phase begins, the game will be available for download. Once it is available, you can simply install and start playing the title.
Also read: Does Splitgate 2 have cross-play?
Splitgate 2 Open Beta is slated to run till the full game is released. This long Open Beta test for the upcoming free-to-play shooter title could also be why the devs are making it available on a wide array of platforms.
As announced in the official X post by 1047 Games, Splitgate 2 Open Beta will be supported on PC (through Steam, Epic Games, and Microsoft Store), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and even the Steam Deck (via Proton).
The title also has a crossplay feature, which can benefit from the selection of all these platforms, as fans can play with different groups without having to worry about having the same devices. The exact release date of Splitgate 2 has not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.
However, the devs did confirm that the game may be fully released in the summer of 2025. Fans can wishlist the game on the official Splitgate website to receive more information about the upcoming shooter.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
