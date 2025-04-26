Top 5 upcoming FPS games in 2025

FPS games continue to dominate the gaming scene, with their high-octane action and ever-evolving mechanics. The fanbase keeps growing, and so does demand for new titles. Fortunately, some of the most anticipated FPS titles are dropping in 2025. This year promises a wide variety of experiences to impress the fans.

Here are the top five FPS games coming in 2025 based on Steam Wishlist statistics, community hype, and social media popularity.

Killing Floor 3 and other amazing upcoming FPS games in 2025

5) Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Set in 2091, Killing Floor 3 will take the players to a world overrun by bioengineered monstrosities known as Zeds. You play as a member of a rebel group named Nightfall who engage in intense co-op battles against these horrors. Killing Floor 2 was massively successful, and has a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 83,000 reviews.

The game was originally expected to arrive in March 2025 but now has been deleted to August 2025. You can pre-order or wishlist the game here:

4) Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 (1047 Games)

Building upon its predecessor's unique blend of portal mechanics and arena shooting style, Splitgate 2 aims to elevate the experience with even better visuals, new game modes, and more. The first open alpha test for the game concluded recently, and more information regarding the game is expected to arrive soon.

While the exact release date is not known yet, the game is expected to launch in late 2025. You can wishlist the game here:

3) Marathon

Mrathon (Image via Bungie)

Bungie, the team behind iconic FPS games like the Halo series and Destiny 2, returns to its roots with Marathon. This game is a reimagined version of the classic title from 1994. Set in a mysterious sci-fi environment, this extraction shooter emphasizes on intense PvP encounters along with some PvE elements.

Closed alpha testing has already begun, and the game's release date is September 23, 2025. You can wishlist Marathon here:

2) Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

There's no doubt that the hype around Doom: The Dark Ages is beyond measurable and it's one of the most anticipated FPS titles of 2025. The game will serve as a prequel to the 2016 reboot and emphasizes on brutal melee combats. It introduces new weapons and sandbox-style levels that look quite amazing.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025, and is already available for pre-purchase on all supported platforms:

1) Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 (Image via Gearbox)

The fourth installment of the Borderlands franchise is one of the most wishlisted FPS games on Steam. Featuring a seamless open world, new Vault Hunters, and a huge variety of weapons, the game aims to redefine the looter-shooter genre. The previous installment in the series was massively successful, selling over 15 million copies worldwide.

Interestingly, the game is set to release on September 23, 2025, the exact day when Marathon will be released.

That concludes the list of top upcoming FPS games in 2025. Do note that the release dates are subject to change if any unexpected problems occur. Thus, players are advised to follow their favorite game's official channels to stay updated.

