When did the original Marathon game release? 

The Marathon gameplay reveal was officially showcased on April 12, 2025, and it has received a positive reception from the community. After much hype, over 75,000 fans joined the official Discord server within the first few minutes of the reveal. While many are excited about the upcoming release, some may not realize that Marathon is a reboot of a classic sci-fi shooter.

The original was developed by Bungie and released on December 21, 1994, initially for the Macintosh. This article aims to cover everything about the classic sci-fi shooter.

Marathon (1994): Everything you need to know

The 1994 classic was a sci-fi FPS title set on a colony ship known as the UESC-M. The game was praised for its advanced features, deep lore, and strong NPCs. Players took on the role of a security officer trying to stop an alien invasion and uncover the secrets hidden within the ship's AI systems.

As mentioned before, the game was first released for Macintosh on December 21, 1994. It later came to Apple Pippin in 1996, and finally to iOS devices on July 7, 2011. On May 11, 2024, Marathon was finally released for Windows and macOS under the name Classic Marathon by the Aleph One Developers. The game sold over 150,000 copies, which was quite impressive for its time. The sequel was released on November 24, 1995, and sold nearly the same number of units.

Aleph One Developers is an open source initiative by Bungie that aims to bring the iconic titles for free on modern platforms. Thus, the 2024 release is completely free to play. If you are interested, you can add the game to your Steam Library by clicking here.

The new reboot is quite different in style yet retains some elements from the original title. The recent gameplay showcase revealed that it will be a unique take on extraction shooters, featuring four Runners.

That's everything you need to know about the original title. The Closed Alpha Test of the latest game begins on April 23, 2025, with the full release scheduled for September 23, 2025.

