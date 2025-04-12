How to join Marathon Discord server

Bungie's latest extraction shooting title, Marathon, has officially launched its Discord server for players to access. Users can find the latest news and leaks about the game in this channel without having to search elsewhere. Apart from that, they can talk with other players and learn more about the game. As of this writing, the channel has over 73k members and continues to grow gradually.

This article guides you on how to join the Marathon Discord channel.

How to join the official Marathon Discord server

The gameplay for Bungie's latest extraction shooting title, Marathon, will be showcased on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel on April 12, 2025. Although the game has not yet announced a release date, players can join the official Marathon Discord channel to stay updated.

Marathon Official Discord channel (Image via Discord)

Marathon Discord server link

By clicking the above link, players can directly enter the official Discord account of the title. However, they first need to verify themself by entering the registered email ID associated with their account. If done properly, they will gain access to the official Discord channel of Marathon.

The official Discord channel will provide further updates regarding the game, and players can communicate with other community members.

