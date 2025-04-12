How to join Marathon Discord server

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Apr 12, 2025 17:57 GMT
Here
Here's how to join Marathon Discord server (Image via Bungie)

Bungie's latest extraction shooting title, Marathon, has officially launched its Discord server for players to access. Users can find the latest news and leaks about the game in this channel without having to search elsewhere. Apart from that, they can talk with other players and learn more about the game. As of this writing, the channel has over 73k members and continues to grow gradually.

Ad

This article guides you on how to join the Marathon Discord channel.

How to join the official Marathon Discord server

The gameplay for Bungie's latest extraction shooting title, Marathon, will be showcased on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel on April 12, 2025. Although the game has not yet announced a release date, players can join the official Marathon Discord channel to stay updated.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Marathon Official Discord channel (Image via Discord)
Marathon Official Discord channel (Image via Discord)

Marathon Discord server link

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

By clicking the above link, players can directly enter the official Discord account of the title. However, they first need to verify themself by entering the registered email ID associated with their account. If done properly, they will gain access to the official Discord channel of Marathon.

The official Discord channel will provide further updates regarding the game, and players can communicate with other community members.

Check out more such gaming guides and news from Spotskeeda:

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications