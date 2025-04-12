Blue Prince: Complete Den Room Guide

The Den Room in Blue Prince falls under the Common category of blueprints. Although it does not hold any mind-blowing mysteries within it, you can gain resources by placing this room when it appears in the draft pool. The game’s difficulty level is considerably high, with its unique step method and resource hunting objectives, as you are tasked with unraveling the secrets of the Manor and finding Room 46.

Resources like Gems, Gold, and Keys need to be regularly collected as they make it easier to unlock more complex rooms. Gems being the highest rarity collectible in the game take priority over the other two comparatively common items.

This article will highlight the Den Room in Blue Prince and provide a quick overview of its details.

Note: parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

A guide for Den Room in Blue Prince

The Den Room in Blue Prince will often appear in the draft pool due to its common rarity. It is a reliable area that you can use repeatedly to gain a Gem. The item is usually present in a location that is easily visible to you.

Simply walk in, locate the Gem, collect it, and leave. You do not have to solve any puzzles or take extra steps to secure the collectible, making it a great investment when trying to fill up space within the Mansion.

Draft pool in Blue Prince (Image via Dogubomb)

The Den Room presents a comfortable environment with subtle lighting. It will generally contain three doors and make for a great pivot if you wish to place a higher rarity room during your session.

Since the rarity of this room is low, it appears quite a bit in the lower levels and can be used to reward yourself with Gems. However, they are less likely to appear in higher ranks as your draft pool receives better options.

Fans can also strategically place this room during a run to ensure at least one Gem in their inventory. This will allow you to search for new secrets and mysteries around Mt. Holly with higher rarity room drafts.

