All Workshop Contraptions and Recipes in Blue Prince

Workshop Contraptions and Recipes in Blue Prince are useful and necessary to make gameplay easier. They allow you to speed up progress by a considerable margin and give you small buffs that make your run on higher ranks more bearable. Unlocking them all will take a while, but the effort will be worth it.
Speaking of the Workshop, it is a rather unique room in-game. Here, you can use items found during exploration to craft Contraptions. However, this won't be a cakewalk, as there are a few prerequisites needed, such as finding and drafting the Workshop Room while having the necessary items to craft Contraptions.
On that note, here is everything you need to know about Workshop Contraptions and Recipes in Blue Prince.
There are a total of eight Workshop Contraptions and Recipes in Blue Prince
Each one will give you a certain bonus or ability, allowing you to make the most of your run. Here is the list:
Tips for Workshop Contraptions and Recipes in Blue Prince
Now that you know how to build Contraptions, here are a few handy tips that you can use during your playthrough:
- The Workshop Room has two doors at opposite ends. It will not appear if you open a door to a room that borders the walls of the estate.
- Stockpile Ivory Dice or draft rooms like the Library or Classroom that allow you to re-roll your options. This should make it easier to find the Workshop.
- Add the Conservatory to your Draft Pool. It will improve the odds of getting the Workshop.
- You can use the Wrench to get the Workshop for the very first time.
- Try to draft the Coat Room, which allows you to store items.
That's about everything there is to know about Blue Prince's Contraptions and Recipes. It is now time to venture forth and craft items to aid you on your journey to Room 46.
If you're a complete beginner in the Blue Prince, here are a few more tips.
