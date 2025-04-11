Blue Prince: 7 beginner tips to keep in mind

Blue Prince is perhaps one of the greatest and hardest games out there at the moment. Rarely anything is at face value, and getting to Room 46 might seem impossible from the very get-go. However, there are a few things you can do to ensure your first playthrough will be as productive as can be.

Of course, some variables can arise, but these tips should make it easier for you to make the most of things. Here are seven beginner tips to keep in mind when playing Blue Prince for the first time.

7 beginner tips to help you excel at Blue Prince

Prioritize new Rooms

Explore new rooms when you get the chance (Image via Raw Fury)

There are 46 rooms in total, but the total number you draft overall is much higher. Now, it's easy to pick the best room that's available to process to reach Room 46, but things seldom go to plan. If you get stuck, the best thing to do is draft a new room. If nothing else, you'll get to see something new for the first time.

Save Keys and Gems for later

As you climb the ranks, you'll find yourself in dire need of Keys and Gems. Having spent them all earlier on is a bad decision. Keeping Keys for later to open doors is going to make you run much more easily. If you draw a room that's not in your favor, that's not an issue. If you have Gems, you can use them to get better draws, which will make your run easier.

Make a note of things

Make a note of things, always (Image via Raw Fury)

This might seem a bit old-fashioned, but with a game like Blue Prince, it's good to take notes while you're playing. This won't exactly be a cheat sheet, but it will make recalling information later much easier.

Dead ends are not the end!

You're going to hit many a dead end before you even master one percent of the game, but that's not a bad thing. Once you draft a room, you will no longer be able to draw it when you open a door. This is a good thing. If you draft a room with no connecting door, place a dead end and call it a day. This will ensure you don't end your run on higher ranks.

Don't sweat it if you're stuck on a puzzle

Come back to puzzles if you're stuck (Image via Raw Fury)

Some puzzles, like those in the Gallery Room, can be tricky to solve. You may not be able to get them right the first time around, and that's okay. Take some time, explore, see what else is there, and finally, when you're ready, come back and take another crack at things.

Don't rush Room 46

If you plan on rushing and heading to the Underground of the mansion in Blue Prince, you should reconsider. While the ultimate goal is to reach Room 46, it's not advisable to rush it. Take your time and work your way up the ranks. Gather resources, craft Contraptions, and plan a strategy. When you're comfortable with everything and know your way around like the back of your hand, you'll be ready for Room 46.

Drafting gets better

Drafting gets better, trust the process (Image via Raw Fury)

Mount Holly Estate is always changing; each room is a surprise waiting to happen. Each room is like Schrödinger's Cat; until you draw it, you don't know if you're going to get lucky or hit another dead end. Thankfully, things do get better. As you progress, you'll be able to achieve permanent changes, upgrade your rooms, add more rooms to the pool, and start each day with more resources.

