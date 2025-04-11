Solution for the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince

The Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince, which you will come across a couple of hours into your playthrough, are arguably some of the toughest to solve. The upside is that you must only solve them once, which is a relief, given they are rather difficult.

At first glance, the paintings in the Gallery will make no sense, but with patience and critical thinking, you'll have them solved in no time (with a little help from us, of course). On that note, let us discuss the solutions for the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince.

What are the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince?

Before we go about solving the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince, let us tell you a bit about them. These puzzles will be located in the gallery, which hosts four paintings created by Christopher Manson. These abstract depictions (or should we say deceptions) hide a message in plain sight but are tricky to decipher.

The ultimate goal will be for you to form a word that describes the painting and its inner meaning. The answers are not too difficult to predict and, at times, will be on the tip of your tongue, but thanks to the nature of the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince, self-doubt will make you stop and overthink.

With that out of the way, let us solve all four Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince.

Solution to all Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince

1) Hand, Handcuffs, and the word "Thick"

This painting features a hand holding a pair of handcuffs over the word "Thick" above a pool of water. The first four letters of the word are bold, while the "k" is not.

This is your main clue and means the last letter is out of place. Since this image makes you "think" as to why "Thick" is written the way it is, we can conclude that the answer is "Think." With that, one of the four Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince has been solved.

2) Wagons, Stop Signs, Apples, Roses, Fire Hydrant, and P

This painting is rather odd. There are two Wagons containing a Stop Sign, an Apple, a Rose, and a Fire Hydrant each. The Wagon on the left has the letter "P" atop the Apple. The painting requires a six-letter word, with "P" being the first.

"P" will be the starting letter, and the objects showcased in the image are all red in color. If we flip the word "Red," we get "Der." Thus, we now have P _ _ der. With a bit of brainstorming, we can settle on the final word, "Ponder," which is the answer for the second puzzle. With that, two out of four Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince have been solved.

3) Eyes, "Actual Object," "Veri," Bottle with "Genu," and Wine Glass

Of all the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince, this one is very odd. The painting has Eyes lying about, with a signboard that says "Actual Object," pointing East. There's a Bottle with the word "Genu" printed on it and a Wine Glass resting on the word "Veri." All in all, it makes no sense, or does it?

Starting with the word "Actual Object," it states something real. Next up, we have the Bottle with "Genu" written across it. The word is short for "Genuine." Lastly, we have the word "Veri" in the shape of a table. Combining them, we get Veri+Table - Vertitable. The word is often used for emphasis, often to qualify a metaphor.

When you put all these clues together, you get the answer to one of the most complex Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince. The answer to the seven-letter word is "Realize." While unintended perhaps, the painting is, in a way, a reference to the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who's often credited with this famous quote:

"Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies."

That said, it is time to move on to the last Gallery Puzzle in Blue Prince.

4) Seven Deadly Sins, Painting of Shark Fin, Infinity Symbol, and Pins

The last of the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince is mindboggling, to say the least. In the painting, you can spot containers with the names of the Seven Deadly Sins written on each one. There's a painting of a Shark Fin, an Infinity Symbol with Pins stuck in it, all located within a singular room.

At first glance, nothing makes sense, but there is method to madness. The word needed has eight letters. The Infinity Symbol looks like the number eight. The Seven Deadly Sins are there to make you think about everything. If we put Room + 8, we get a word that roughly sounds like "Roomeight" or "Roomate".

This is again a play on the fact that everything is in a "Room" and we have the number "8" in the form of an Infinity Symbol. With a bit of dictionary flipping, we can safely say that the eight-letter word is none other than "Ruminate," which means to think deeply about something. That something here is the Seven Deadly Sins or perhaps the odd Shark Fin painting. Who knows?

That is about everything to do with the Gallery Puzzles in Blue Prince. To recap, the answer to the first painting is "Thick," the second is "Ponder," the third is "Realize," and the final is "Ruminate."

Read more Blue Prince articles here:

