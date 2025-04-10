Blue Prince: Complete list of achievements and trophies

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Apr 10, 2025 14:53 GMT
Blue Prince is now live worldwide (Image via Raw Fury)
Blue Prince is now live worldwide (Image via Raw Fury)

Blue Prince is now live. This indie adventure-strategy RPG is available on multiple platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game features 16 trophies in total, and 10 of them are hidden. Earning all these achievements will require a decent amount of the game's knowledge.

The article lists all the trophies from Blue Prince, along with a brief description of what players need to do to unlock the mentioned achievements.

All trophies and achievements in Blue Prince

All trophies listed in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)
All trophies listed in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

If you've already started the game and are looking forward to unlocking all of the trophies, refer to the list below to track your progress and get an idea about how you can unlock the remaining achievements.

  • Explorer's trophy - Complete the Mount Holly Directory
  • Full House trophy - Draft a room in each open slot of your house
  • Inheritance trophy - Reach Room 46
  • Trophy of trophies - Complete the Trophy Case
  • Trophy of wealth - Buy out the entire Showroom
  • A Logical trophy (Hidden) - Win 40 Parlor Games
  • Bullseye trophy (Hidden) - Solve 40 Dartboard Puzzles
  • Cursed trophy (Hidden) - Reach Room 46 in Cursed Mode
  • Dare Bird trophy (Hidden) - Reach Room 46 in Dare Mode
  • Diploma trophy (Hidden) - Ace the Classroom Final Exam
  • Trophy of Drafting (Hidden) - Win the Drafting Strategy Sweepstakes
  • Trophy 8 (Hidden) - Solve Room 8 on Rank 8
  • Trophy of invention (Hidden) - Create all 8 Workshop Contraptions
  • Trophy Siglis (Hidden) - Unlock all 8 Realm Sigils
  • Trophy of Speed (Hidden) - Reach Room 46 in under an hour
Acquiring all of these achievements might require multiple playthroughs.

Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.

In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing.

Edited by Angad Sharma
